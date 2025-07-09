Oil prices have found their footing in the mid-$60s per barrel on WTI. That’s good news for the embattled Energy sector, which now trades at an inexpensive 15x forward price-to-earnings ratio, making it the cheapest of the 11 S&P 500
Chevron: Oil Holding The Mid-$60s, Shares Still Reasonably Attractive On Valuation
Summary
- Oil prices stabilizing in the mid-$60s support a bullish outlook for Chevron, which remains the cheapest S&P 500 sector at 15x forward P/E.
- Chevron's Q1 results were strong, with solid EPS and robust shareholder returns, though rising net debt and reduced buybacks are notable concerns.
- Despite recent EPS downgrades, free cash flow yield remains attractive, and long-term earnings growth could make CVX significantly undervalued today.
- Technical momentum is improving, and while resistance remains, I reiterate my buy rating as Chevron offers compelling value despite mixed technicals.
