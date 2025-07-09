Chinese Inflation Turned Positive In June, But Deflationary Pressures Remain

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • China's June consumer price index inflation returned to positive territory for the first time since January, rising to 0.1% year on year from -0.1% YoY in May, beating market expectations.
  • Producer price index inflation fell further into deflation, down to -3.6% YoY, which marked the 33rd straight month of falling prices and a 23-month low.
  • Through the first half of the year, China's CPI inflation remains slightly in deflation at -0.1% YoY, while PPI deflation is well entrenched at -2.8% YoY.

China national flag overlaid with Yuan renminbi banknotes. Chinese money and political situation. Concept of Chinese financial and business markets changes

Grindi

By Lynn Song

CPI inflation returned to positive year-on-year growth for the first time since January. On a month-on-month basis, though, downward price pressures persist

China's headline CPI snapped four-month streak of deflation

China's June consumer price index

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
