I wrote a bullish article about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) back in April 2024. At the time it was trading for nearly $73 per share, and it has returned about 50% since my article was published. I mentioned in that article that I am
Alibaba: A Generational Buying Opportunity Before AI, Robotics, And Drones Take Hold
Summary
- Alibaba remains deeply undervalued at 11x earnings despite a 50% rally, offering a rare entry into AI, robotics, and drone growth.
- The company boasts a strong balance sheet, robust earnings growth, and major investments in AI, cloud, robotics, and healthcare innovation.
- Risks include Chinese regulatory uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, especially regarding Taiwan, which temper my position size but not my conviction.
- Given generational opportunities in AI and automation, BABA is a compelling long-term buy, balancing risk with exceptional upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.