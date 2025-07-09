Tucows' Ting Situation Continues To Worsen And There's No Solution In Sight Yet
Summary
- Tucows reported surface-level improvements in revenue, margins, and EBITDA, but Ting's financial stress and unsustainable debt overshadow these positives.
- Ting's new capital-light model reduces construction costs but raises questions about long-term profitability and expense accounting.
- Domains and Wavelo showed strong quarters, but their gains are likely non-recurring, and overall company cash burn remains high.
- Despite high risks and excessive valuation, I maintain a Hold rating, as Ting's financial position threatens shareholder value unless resolved.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
