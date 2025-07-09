All In: CEO Martin Carlesund Invests More Than His Year's Salary In Evolution AB

  • CEO Martin Carlesund's substantial insider purchase signals strong confidence in Evolution's recovery and long-term prospects, especially at current depressed valuations.
  • Evolution boasts exceptional margins, ROIC, steady growth, a sustainable 4.2% dividend, and an aggressive buyback, making it fundamentally undervalued at 11x PE.
  • Recent setbacks—labor strikes, cybersecurity, and regulatory issues—are viewed as temporary, with resolution likely to restore double-digit growth and drive significant upside.
  • North American expansion, strategic partnerships, and brand collaborations like Hasbro fuel further growth; despite risks, I rate Evolution a strong buy with 50-60% upside potential.

There is a saying on Wall Street: there are many reasons to sell a stock, but only one to buy it. If you need cash for any reason, you may need to sell your shares, but the only reason

Hi there, welcome to my profile. My name is Eugenio Catone, I live in Italy and I am 27 years old.In 2023 I graduated in Business Administration and I completed CFA level 1 in 2024. I am currently a Popular Investor on the investing platform eToro, you can see there my public portfolio. My interest in financial markets started about 5 years ago when I accidentally came across a video about trading. That was the spark that introduced me to a new world, but over time I realized that it was not my path: too many charts, lines, and not very concrete concepts for a pragmatic person like me. I needed something different and that I found in fundamental analysis. It is a totally different approach and one that evaluates the actual results achieved by a company rather than the candlesticks made by its price per share. That was the turning point for me and I have not stopped learning ever since. I mainly invest in stocks and ETFs; I prefer US companies but I often analyze European or Chinese companies as well. Being young, my investments typically have a very long-term view; I often take a contrarian view.Seeking Alpha is a way for me to express my opinion and meet new people. My articles are intended as pure entertainment and I hope you will find them interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVVTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

