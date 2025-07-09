There is a saying on Wall Street: there are many reasons to sell a stock, but only one to buy it. If you need cash for any reason, you may need to sell your shares, but the only reason
All In: CEO Martin Carlesund Invests More Than His Year's Salary In Evolution AB
Summary
- CEO Martin Carlesund's substantial insider purchase signals strong confidence in Evolution's recovery and long-term prospects, especially at current depressed valuations.
- Evolution boasts exceptional margins, ROIC, steady growth, a sustainable 4.2% dividend, and an aggressive buyback, making it fundamentally undervalued at 11x PE.
- Recent setbacks—labor strikes, cybersecurity, and regulatory issues—are viewed as temporary, with resolution likely to restore double-digit growth and drive significant upside.
- North American expansion, strategic partnerships, and brand collaborations like Hasbro fuel further growth; despite risks, I rate Evolution a strong buy with 50-60% upside potential.
