I am returning to the subject of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for the first time in a while as the company officially brought its second quarter to a close last week. We won’t have those results for a little
Walmart Needs To 'Plus' Up Its Game; I Am Not Buying Until They Do
Summary
- Walmart's membership and advertising growth continues to lag Amazon, limiting its long-term competitive potential despite recent improvements.
- Walmart+ membership growth remains underwhelming, with only about 16 million members after five years, compared to Amazon Prime's estimated 70-100 million.
- Advertising revenue growth is respectable but not closing the gap with Amazon, and true organic growth is lower than headline numbers suggest.
- Until Walmart develops a more compelling membership and advertising strategy, I remain on the sidelines and rate WMT stock as avoid.
