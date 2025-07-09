Despite 2 Scary Words - Bitcoin And Diversification, I'm A Riot Platforms Fan
Summary
- Riot Platforms is a challenging stock. It involves two words that should scare off the fainthearted… (1) bitcoin and (2) diversification.
- For many, the word “bitcoin” is an automatic red flag… gambling, etc. But actually, it and crypto are gaining respectability and even functionality (as real money).
- RIOT is a big-time miner. The number of possible new coins is capped. We won’t reach the end till about 2140, but growth will decelerate as we progress toward then.
- So, it makes sense for RIOT to diversify. Like other miners, it’s eyeing the data center business, a power-hungry cousin to mining. Success here won’t be automatic for anybody. But….
- I think RIOT will succeed. It has a lot of good land near Dallas, an important Tier 1 data center region. This contributes to my story-oriented “Buy” rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RIOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.