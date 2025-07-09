Turning $100,000 Investment Into $11,000 Annual Income, Using A Bond Ladder

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bond ladders offer a reliable, low-risk cash flow alternative to dividend stocks, especially for six-figure portfolios seeking stability.
  • My focus is on zero-coupon US Treasury securities to avoid credit risk and ensure maximum safety in my bond ladder strategy.
  • Tactical management—specifically hedging against rising rates—can significantly enhance a bond ladder's effectiveness and long-term competitiveness.
  • I advocate for a core retirement portfolio insulated from equity risks, using bond ladders with tactical adjustments for optimal results.
Ladder to the brain

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
8.06K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

