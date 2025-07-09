Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Copper Retreats, Crude Oil Gains

wildpixel

Trump's tariffs on semis and pharmaceuticals (0:30). Copper retreats from record high, crude oil gains (1:55). Tesla, Musk and Dan Ives (3:55). Dallas Fed on Trump immigration policies (5:10).

Transcript

U.S. futures saw a modest drop on Wednesday after President Trump intensified his global trade war, threatening a 50% tariff on copper and indicating upcoming tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his plans to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical goods, threatening to charge as much as 200% as levies on a product category that has largely been immune from his trade war due to the public health impact.

Speaking during his sixth cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said that pharma tariffs under his administration will not take effect immediately.

“We’re going to give people about a year, a year and a half, to come in, and after that, they’re going to be tariffed,” potentially referring to drugmakers.

“If they have to bring the pharmaceuticals into the country, the drugs and other things into the country, they’re going to be like 200%,” he added.

Amid Trump’s repeated tariff threats against pharmaceutical imports, major pharma companies such as Merck (NYSE:MRK), J&J (NYSE:JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Novartis (NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) have already announced plans to expand their U.S. manufacturing footprint.

Gold prices traded 0.39% lower to $3,288 an ounce, hovering near one-week low, and pressured by rising Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar (DXY). Silver prices dipped 0.44% to around $36.60 per ounce on Wednesday, marking their third consecutive decline.

Investors will closely watch FOMC minutes that will hint Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. A stronger-than-expected jobs report for June has dampened hopes for imminent rate cuts, further supporting the dollar and yields, both typically bearish for precious metals.

Also, global physically-backed gold ETFs racked up their largest six-month inflow since H1 2020 in this year's January-to-June period, with North American investors leading the charge, the World Gold Council said Tuesday.

Copper slumped the most among metals, down ~2.8% after Trump indicated a 50% tariff on all copper imports into the country, significantly escalating ongoing global trade tensions. The 50% copper tariff will likely take effect at the end of July or on August 1. Copper futures on Comex touched record high levels on Tuesday. However, copper contracts on the London Metal Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped today.

In oil markets, brent crude oil futures rose above $70.30 per barrel on Wednesday, touching more than two-week high as the risk of supply disruption emerged and a downward revision in U.S. production forecasts.

The Energy Information Administration said in its monthly forecast that U.S. oil production in 2025 would total less than previously expected, as declining oil prices have caused U.S. producers to slow activity this year.

"Shut up, Dan," Elon Musk responded after Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives called for Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) board of directors to set ground rules for its CEO's political endeavors.

"The Tesla board MUST Act and Create Ground Rules For Musk; Soap Opera Must End," Ives, a long-time Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull, titled a note to clients in which he laid out three recommendations for the board.

These are: a new pay package that would give Musk 25% voting control and clear a path for a merger with xAI, guardrails for the amount of time Musk spends at Tesla (TSLA), and oversight on his political endeavors.

Ives' note came as Musk announced that he would launch a new political party, which dragged Tesla's (TSLA) shares down nearly 7% on Monday.

"Tesla is heading into one of the most important stages of its growth cycle with the autonomous and robotics future now on the doorstep and cannot have Musk spending more and more time creating a political party which will require countless time, energy, and political capital," Ives wrote in a note on Sunday.

William Blair echoed Ives' concerns. "We expect that investors are growing tired of the distraction at a point when the business needs Musk's attention the most and only see downside from his dip back into politics. We would prefer this effort to be channeled towards the robotaxi rollout at this critical juncture."

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warned Tuesday that a sharp tightening of immigration policy under U.S. President Donald Trump could significantly lower U.S. economic growth, although inflation wouldn't budge much.

Stricter immigration enforcement and fewer migrants crossing the southern border could shave some 0.8 percentage point off gross domestic product growth, the Dallas Fed said in a study, while noting the findings come with a high degree of uncertainty due to sparse historical data.

After modeling and assessing five different scenarios of reduced immigration, the researchers found that the most pronounced effect was weaker economic growth, alongside a modest uptick in inflation under the Trump administration's restrictive policies.

Notably, reduced immigration inflows at the border, not deportations, represented most of the negative effect on GDP growth, accounting for 93% of the projected slide in GDP growth in the baseline scenario.

