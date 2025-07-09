ProKidney: Study 'Win' Send Shares Soaring >500% - New Valuation Feels Fair

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ProKidney shares soared over 500% after positive Phase 2 results for rilparencel in advanced CKD, showing significant improvement in kidney function decline.
  • The company targets severe CKD patients, differentiating from GLP-1 and SGLT2 drugs, with potential for $900M peak annual revenue if approved.
  • FDA accelerated approval is possible based on eGFR slope as a surrogate endpoint, but pivotal Phase 3 data seemingly won't arrive until 2027.
  • Despite the breakthrough, I remain cautious about PROK stock due to likely dilution, a long wait for data, and lingering doubts about Phase 3 success.

Kidney disease, Chronic kidney disease ckd, Female doctor explains the causes of the disease and treatment guidelines on kidney model to female asian patient at desk at urology hospital room.

Nansan Houn/iStock via Getty Images

ProKidney Investment Overview - Yesterday's Stunning Gains Explained, Brief Company History

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK), the North Carolina-based biotech focused on treating kidney disease with cellular therapeutics, sky-rocketed by >500% in trading

