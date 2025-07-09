EWP: Long-Term Investors Won't Find Many Good Reasons To Own Spanish Equities

Jul. 09, 2025 9:26 AM ETiShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)EWP
Ben Holden-Crowther
292 Followers

Summary

  • Spanish equities, via EWP, have surged 45% YTD, outperforming European peers and attracting momentum investors.
  • Despite strong performance and economic tailwinds, I believe EWP's sector and stock selection are not optimal for long-term returns.
  • Spanish equity valuations are in line with their historical average, meaning they may be less of a bargain than the low earnings multiple versus peers may suggest.
  • Given the recent price run-up and unappealing sector composition, I currently consider EWP a poor choice for long-term-oriented investors.

Ceramic tile murals and benches representing all the provinces of Spain found at the Plaza de España (translates to Spanish Square) in Seville, Spain

The_Chickenwing/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Spanish equity market, represented by iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP), has done tremendously since the start of the year, with a 45% total return since January. Unfortunately for prospective investors, I don't believe that the

This article was written by

Ben Holden-Crowther
292 Followers
International analyst focused on finding great companies with durable competitive advantages and strong balance sheets, and aiming to buy their shares when they are being offered by the market at irrational prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News