Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is an American real estate company headquartered in California that leases multifamily properties, industrial buildings, offices, and retail space. However, 64% of its NOI (net operating income) comes from multifamily housing, which represents $301 million of its $473 million annual total. This revenue is primarily concentrated in
Kennedy-Wilson: An Attractive Portfolio, But Its Debt Is Too High For Its Income
Summary
- Kennedy-Wilson's heavy concentration in multifamily housing and asset sales exposes it to greater risk amid a bearish real estate market and volatile earnings.
- Despite a diversified portfolio and strong sector experience, stagnant revenues and high debt levels undermine confidence in KW's ability to cover interest payments, in my opinion.
- Its interest coverage ratio of less than 2.0x worries me, and while it may improve in the future, I'm not entirely convinced.
