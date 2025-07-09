Here's Why I Increased My Tesla Position

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s recent sales and deliveries exceeded low (whisper number) expectations, suggesting a potential turnaround and near-term spike as buyers rush to secure remaining tax credits.
  • The autonomous, robotaxi, and robotics businesses present massive long-term growth opportunities due to Tesla's ecosystem, AI, and proprietary technology advantages.
  • Tesla's energy generation and storage segment is booming, with the potential to be valued at $200 billion as expansion continues.
  • Political risks and loss of tax credits are likely short-term headwinds; TSLA's profitability and growth are not dependent on government subsidies.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

The last time I wrote about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) I downgraded the stock from a Strong Buy to a Buy. Still, the company's stock surged by about 44%, hitting a high of around $360 before heading south again.

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2025 H1 23% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.99K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News