Johnson & Johnson: What To Expect From The Upcoming Q2 Earnings?

The Alpha Sieve
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • JNJ which has outperformed the S&P 500 and other large-cap healthcare peers in H1-2025, now faces a crucial test with Q2 results due to be announced on the 16th ofJuly.
  • JNJ has a long history of beating consensus EPS estimates by 5.5% on average.
  • The Q2 sales growth could potentially be the weakest of the 4 quarters of the year.
  • JNJ's largest division-Innovative Medicine, faces tough comps and margin pressure from STELARA erosion, but DARZALEX and TREMFYA could help ameliorate pressure.
  • JNJ's robust cash flow and disciplined R&D spending provide room for increased threshold of buybacks.

The office building of the Johnson & Johnson vision in London.

yujie chen

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), one of the prominent global healthcare behemoths around, which experienced quite an underwhelming 2024, appears to have gotten going in the first half of 2025. To elaborate, on a YTD basis, the stock has generated returns

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.5K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
JNJ:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News