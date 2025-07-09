We maintain strong oversight and a clear understanding of all our paper companies, and today, we are back to comment on Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Our neutral rating has proven accurate (Fig. 1) — while peers like
Clearwater Paper: Attractive Valuation And Positive Upside To Price (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- We previously held a neutral rating on Clearwater Paper due to a lack of catalysts, limited growth, and high maintenance CAPEX.
- After Q1 results and the Augusta, Georgia facility acquisition, we upgraded Clearwater to buy, seeing a constructive outlook.
- Q1 sales jumped 46% and adjusted EBITDA doubled to $30 million, beating Wall Street and management expectations.
- Clearwater's 100% U.S.-based production and 90% domestic shipments position it well for stable, domestic-focused growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.