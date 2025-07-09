Here’s where I land on OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI): I’m bullish but it’s a cautious kind of bullishness. I completely understand why people are skeptical—after all, the stock has more than tripled in a year and it lives in
OppFi: A High-Growth, High-Risk Fintech With Room To Run - But Not For The Faint Of Heart
Summary
- I'm bullish on OppFi, but with caution—regulatory risk and leverage are real, yet the turnaround and growth are hard to ignore.
- OppFi's record revenue, special dividend, and consistent earnings beats show management is executing, while shares trade at a reasonable 11x forward earnings.
- Regulatory headwinds, especially in California, and credit losses are key risks; this is not a 'set and forget' stock—active monitoring is essential.
- If regulatory fears fade and growth continues, OppFi could re-rate higher; I'd buy on pullbacks below $13 and hold unless red flags emerge.
