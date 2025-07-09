Gold has certainly glittered in 2025. The precious metal remains higher by more than 25% on the year, outpacing the S&P 500 by a wide margin and even beating the high-flying ex-US equity index. It’s not the only metal game in town, though.
GDX: Solid Valuation, But Technical Warning Signs Emerge, Weak Seasonality On Tap
Summary
- I reiterate my hold rating on GDX after a powerful rally, as gold miners face mixed near-term technical and seasonal signals.
- GDX has outperformed the S&P 500 YTD, but momentum is cooling, and August-September have historically been weak for gold miners.
- The ETF remains attractively valued, yet its top-heavy portfolio and bearish RSI divergence suggest caution is warranted for new buyers.
- With Q2 earnings and seasonal headwinds ahead, I recommend monitoring fundamentals and technicals closely before adding exposure.
