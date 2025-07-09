ON Semiconductor: Tesla And Aehr Test Systems Are The Sell Signal After 80% Run

Summary

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation is up 80% since its April lows as investors rotated into analog names. We think the run is coming to an end, and investors should exit the stock.
  • Our bearish call on OnSemi is based on red flags from Aehr Test Systems' earning report yesterday (a supplier of ON) and Tesla's production numbers (a major customer of ON).
  • We don't see any near-term catalyst at play for OnSemi, particularly as EV end demand continues to lag for its largest customer and pricing pressure kicks in, negatively impacting margins.
  • We're downgrading ON stock to a Sell as we see higher risk on the outlook this quarter.
traffic light in the city

Ulf Wittrock/iStock via Getty Images

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) aka OnSemi is up +80% since its April lows, going from roughly $32 per share to around $58 per share. We believe a lot of investors rotated into analog names, like OnSemi, and bought on

