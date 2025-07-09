We're just five trading days into the second half of 2025, but so far this month, the average stock in the large-cap Russell 1,000 is up a solid 1.84%. If you did well in the first half of the year, however, you're likely
Profit-Taking And Discount Shopping
Summary
- We're just five trading days into the second half of 2025, but so far this month, the average stock in the large-cap Russell 1,000 is up a solid 1.84%.
- Looking at average month-to-date returns for Russell 1,000 stocks, the 20 best-performing names from the first half are down an average of 2.05%.
- Of the 25 worst-performing Russell 1,000 stocks in the first half, all but one are up so far this month.
