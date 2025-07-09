Adobe: Deeply Mispriced - Entering Growth Mode With AI
Summary
- Adobe's Buy case remains promising, as the management's strategic choice to natively integrate AI capabilities into its legacy and new SaaS offerings trigger renewed growth opportunities.
- The same has been observed in the growing ARRs, the expanding multi-year RPOs, and the still rich profit margins as its subscriber base expands and cross-selling increases.
- These have led to Adobe's raised FY 2025 guidance, as posited in our last article, while building upon the double-beat performances over the past ten consecutive quarters.
- This is on top of the AI-influenced ARR "tracking ahead of the $250 million ending ARR target by the end of fiscal 2025," up from the $125M reported in FQ1 2025.
- This is aided by Adobe's intensified buybacks, the discounted valuations, the bottoming stock price action, and the raised consensus forward estimates for the first time in a year.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.