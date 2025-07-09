Mar Vista U.S. Quality Q2 2025 Commentary

Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC is a majority employee owned, minority-led, fundamental active equity investment management firm. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, the firm serves the needs of a variety of clients including institutions, foundations, pensions, endowments, trusts, model portfolios, SMA platforms, advised and sub-advised mutual funds, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Strategies include: Strategic Growth, Focus and Global Equity. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Mar Vista Investment Partners, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Mar Vista Investment Partners' official channels.