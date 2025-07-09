Nokia: Mispriced 5G Leader Poised For A Great Future

Jul. 09, 2025 1:37 PM ETNokia Oyj (NOK) Stock, NOKBF StockERIC, NOK, NOKBF
IWA Research
192 Followers

Summary

  • Nokia is deeply undervalued, with strong fundamentals, a robust balance sheet, and significant upside potential, making it a Strong Buy, given the long-term potential.
  • The company is well-positioned for the 5G and 6G transition, supported by a leading patent portfolio, strategic acquisitions, and favorable geopolitical tailwinds.
  • Nokia's solid cash flows, sustainable dividends, and low debt provide flexibility for future investments, despite near-term risks like tariffs and CEO transition uncertainty.
  • My DCF analysis suggests Nokia's fair value is nearly double its current price, with conservative estimates and further upside from industry growth and M&A.

Dark clouds over Nokia logo on top of a building

Risto0

Introduction & Financials

Following an environment full of uncertainty with significant ups and downs and disruptions caused by the pandemic, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) seems like a mispriced stock in today's market, given their very solid fundamentals and external tailwinds

This article was written by

IWA Research
192 Followers
As of 2025, I've got over 10 years of researching companies. In total, throughout my investing life, I estimate that I researched (in depth) well over 1000 companies, from commodities like oil, natural gas, gold and copper to tech like Google or Nokia and many emerging market stocks, which I believe could help me provide useful content for readers. After writing my own blog for about 3 years, I decided to switch to a value investing-focused YouTube channel, where I researched hundreds of different companies so far. I would say my favorite type of company to cover are metals and mining stocks, but I am comfortable with several other industries, such as consumer discretionary/staples, REITs and utilities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOK
--
NOKBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News