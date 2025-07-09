GPIQ: Renting Out Nasdaq For Income
Summary
- GPIQ offers high-yield income via a dynamic covered call strategy, appealing in today’s low-yield, high-valuation market environment.
- The fund’s active management allows flexible call coverage (25%-75%), balancing income with upside participation based on market conditions and volatility.
- Performance has outpaced peers since inception, but its track record is short and untested in a true bear market, raising long-term durability questions.
- GPIQ is best suited for long-term income seekers; it is not a crash hedge, and its stable distributions partially rely on recent capital gains.
