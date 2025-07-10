We noted the fact that major metals were all up sharply on the year. With copper's surge on Tuesday, it was up an impressive 41.2% YTD, but still trailed platinum's monster gain of 55.6%. While in any other year, the 25%+ gains in gold and
Heavy Into Metals
Summary
- With copper's surge on Tuesday, it was up an impressive 41.2% YTD, but still trailed platinum's monster gain of 55.6%.
- While gold is up less than any of the other four metals this year, through yesterday's close, the only other year with a larger YTD gain was in 2016.
- Silver and copper have both experienced 20%+ YTD gains through 7/8 more than gold and platinum.
