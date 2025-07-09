The last three months have been noisy ones, both in markets and the world at large. For all that, those months left U.S. stocks at all-time highs. Our accounts also did well, not dropping as much as markets at the bottom in April and with our
Middle Coast Investing Q2 2025 Letter: All Better Now?
Summary
- Market volatility gave way to all-time highs, but underlying issues remain.
- We had a strong quarter in our portfolios while still building our defense and preparing for what might come.
- New positions included Lyft and Deckers, and we also discuss several stocks we added too.
- The 'fun' is not over, and we are preparing as well as we can for all environments while remaining a primarily long-only firm.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN, LULU, PGR, OMAB, COF, ATRO, AVGO, AER, SCS, FCNCA, FG, ABM, TRIP, DECK, LYFT, LULU, SCHW, ECG, SJM, VMEO, FGSN, IEF, IEI, PSQ, RWM, TBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long all companies as mentioned in this letter. I may change positions at any time. I have no immediate plans to make major changes. This is not investment advice. Investing is risky. Any investing decisions are your own responsibility and should be taken after speaking with an advisor or at your own risk. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell anything. Past performance is of course no promise of future results. Please read our full performance disclosures - https://middlecoastinvesting.com/performance-disclosures/ Disclaimer: I calculate performance and all portfolio figures manually, so it may be prone to error. The accounts I manage may deposit or withdraw money over the course of a quarter. I account for that in my calculations by adding/subtracting that money to/from the starting amount at the beginning of the period. This means withdrawals intensify performance and deposits dampen it. For half-year, 9-month, and full-year performance, I multiply quarterly performance by one another to control for deposits/withdrawals.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.