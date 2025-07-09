It's Time To Climb The AppLovin Trade For Monster Annual Returns
Summary
- If you're seeking the best annual returns in the world, you need to take strategic risks. There is no other way; right perception and fearlessness lead to alpha.
- I consider AppLovin Corporation stock as likely to deliver a 30-40% two-year compound annual growth rate in a bull case.
- The risks related to regulatory concerns are minimal in reality. If you can look past this, APP is an elite-growth stock at a reasonable price.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
