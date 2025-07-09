The abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) is a palladium tracking vehicle. While some might disagree, we see key supply/demand shifts occurring in the market, largely due to deteriorating U.S.-South Africa trade relations and a soft global demand-side outlook. As illustrated within the article, PALL
PALL: Severed Trade Relations, Weaker Demand-Side Factors
Summary
- The abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF provides access to palladium. The ETF transforms an illiquid asset class into a liquid investment with an expense ratio of 0.60%.
- We think palladium volatility is set to spike amid various supply-side and demand-base variables being underestimated.
- South Africa is a major player in palladium exports. South Africa-U.S. trade relations have severed for numerous years without the market taking much note.
- Though critical minerals are unlikely to be effected directly, the severed relations can disrupt supply guidance. Moreover, we see weak cyclical demand being underestimated.
- PALL has recovered since the turn of the year after collapsing in previous years. We don't see much momentum and anticipate higher volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.