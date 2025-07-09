Over time, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has evolved into a mature cash generating entity with a business model now resembling more a large pharmaceutical company than a classic high-risk biotech innovator. The focus on biologic drugs and therapeutics means
Amgen: A Defensive Biotech With Yield And Optionality
Summary
- Amgen has transitioned into a mature, cash-generating pharma-biotech hybrid, offering defensive characteristics, capital preservation, and yield over high-growth potential.
- The diversified product base and growing biosimilars segment reduce concentration and patent cliff risks, supporting Amgen’s stability as a portfolio anchor.
- Biosimilars face execution, pricing, and demand risks, but continued strong growth could offset upcoming revenue losses from key patent expirations.
- New launches and steady performers like Repatha provide upside optionality, while Amgen’s multiple revenue levers reinforce its defensive investment thesis.
