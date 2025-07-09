GDX: The Most Attractive Multiple Of The Last 40 Years

Multiplo Invest
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • The GDX ETF has strong performance compared to gold ETFs or even ETFs from other sectors of the economy.
  • The fundamentals of revenue growth and cash flow are the pillars behind performance.
  • Valuations are historically low, with upside potential of 25% to 50% based on P/E and P/NAV.

Pile of gold nuggets isolated on a black background. Gold ore.

domnicky

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). There has been a significant divergence between the performance of the GLD Gold ETF and the GDX Gold Miners ETF over the past five years, but this dynamic

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.47K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News