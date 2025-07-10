Amid a soaring stock market, it has become especially imperative for investors to deploy a judicious mindset when it comes to stock-picking. I've rotated more of my portfolio out of equities and into cash, while the stocks
Chewy: Strong Sales Progress, Questionable Price
Summary
- Chewy has shown strong sales and margin growth, but recent share price gains have already priced in much of this strength.
- Despite counter-cyclical sales and improving gross margins, competition and weak pet household formation limit Chewy's future growth potential.
- Chewy's valuation is stretched, trading above 20x EV/EBITDA, which is hard to justify given only mid-single-digit revenue growth and industry risks.
- I remain neutral on Chewy, recommending investors stay on the sidelines until a more compelling entry point emerges.
