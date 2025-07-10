Clear Secure: Ingredients Of A Textbook Short Squeeze

Jul. 09, 2025 11:31 PM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU) StockYOU
Mountainside Research
481 Followers

Summary

  • Clear Secure's high short interest (23.9%) and 18+ days to cover create ideal conditions for a potential short squeeze.
  • Recent bullish options activity and a 20% share price surge signal growing positive sentiment ahead of Q2 earnings.
  • Analyst revisions are mixed, but Clear's strong history of beating estimates boosts confidence in an earnings-driven squeeze.
  • The stock appears fundamentally undervalued as the only company of scale in the application software industry with >20% year-over-year growth and <8.5x Price/Cash Flow multiple.
  • Given these factors and robust fundamentals, I am upgrading Clear Secure to a 'Strong Buy' for both short- and long-term investors.

Unattended suitcase in departure zone at airport

Justin Case/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I have covered Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) on several prior occasions. My most recent analysis of the stock came at the end of April:

This article was written by

Mountainside Research
481 Followers
Follow for analysis of software and technology companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YOU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YOU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YOU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News