Super Micro Computer: Is The Premium Valuation Justified As Growth Expectations Cool?

Hunting Alpha
6.76K Followers

Summary

  • SMCI's growth outlook remains robust, driven by a strong backlog and the next generation of Blackwell products. The problem is much of this seems already priced in the stock.
  • Gross margin pressures from inventory write-downs and tariff uncertainties are likely to persist for another 1-2 quarters.
  • Valuation is stretched versus peers, with a significant premium coupled with falling earnings expectations. This indicates limited alpha potential and potential overvaluation.
  • Although SMCI vs SPX 500 is holding above a key monthly support, the move up is not as aggressive as I had expected.
  • Another risk factor to monitor is the deteriorating net working capital intensity of the company due to rising receivable days and falling payable days, indicating a potentially weaker bargaining position.
lady justice

best-photo/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Assessment

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) (NEOE:SMCI:CA) has generated a good amount of alpha (outperformance) since my last 'Buy' update on the stock:

Thesis

My bullishness on SMCI stock has been tempered as it looks like a lot of the

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
6.76K Followers
I aim to provide alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.A bit about how I approach research and coverage of a stock:I build and maintain comprehensive spreadsheets showing historical data on the financials, key metric disclosures, data on the guidance and surprise trends vs consensus estimates, time-series values of the valuations vs peers, data on key coincident or leading indicators of performance and other monitorables. In addition to the company's filings, I also keep tabs on relevant industry news and reports plus other people's coverage of the stock. In some cases, such as during times of a CEO change, I will do a deep dive on a key leader's background and his/her past performance record.I very rarely build DCFs and project financials many years out into the future as I don't think it adds much value. Instead, I find it more useful to assess how a company has delivered and the broad outlook on the 5 key drivers of a DCF valuation: revenues, costs and margins, cash flow conversion, capex and investments and the interest rates (which affect the discount rate/opportunity cost of capital).Associated with VishValue Research

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, DELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
SMCI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News