Nelnet: Key Drivers Pushing Shares To New Highs

Sandeep Nital David
Summary

  • Nelnet has sold the majority of its ownership in ALLO for cash proceeds of $410 million, realizing a gain of $175 million.
  • Its student loan servicing business is set to benefit from an increase in borrowers and loan volumes.
  • Earnings from its software business, NBS, were flat year over year, but management is making investments in AI to improve efficiency and potentially lift margins.
  • My estimate for intrinsic value stands at $182 per share, implying an upside of nearly 50% with limited downside to the book value of $94 per share.
  • I am maintaining my Buy rating on the stock.
Investment thesis

Despite growing its book value per share at a 15.7% CAGR over the past 20 years and having a market cap of $4.5 billion, Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) remains a largely underfollowed stock. One reason is that it has a

Sandeep Nital David
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with up to 100 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

