Loews: CNA's Woes To Limit Upside For Now

Jul. 10, 2025 2:46 AM ETLoews Corporation (L) StockL
Individual Trader
17.85K Followers

Summary

  • We maintain our 'Hold' rating on Loews Corporation, as technical and fundamental headwinds limit near-term upside potential.
  • CNA Financial's weak underwriting and negative EPS revisions weigh heavily on L, given its 92% ownership stake.
  • Boardwalk Pipelines offers some stability, but other subsidiaries like Loews Hotels show no signs of a swift turnaround.
  • Valuation remains a concern, with profitability pressured and shares unlikely to break above resistance until fundamentals improve.

A Loews Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Intro

We last wrote on Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) in December of last year when we rated the American conglomerate a 'Hold'. Shares have managed to tack on roughly 9% over the past 7 months, but we maintain that forward-looking gains remain

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.85K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.Individualtrader.net

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About L Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on L

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
L
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News