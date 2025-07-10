As an investor, I have been focused on buying and owning great businesses since day one. On the rare occasions that I strayed from this quality-first approach, I
Agree Realty: A Quality REIT Worth Buying Now
Summary
- As part of my investment strategy, I believe in combining quality and value.
- Agree Realty's accelerating investment guidance and record liquidity bode well for future growth.
- The REIT enjoys a low cost of capital.
- Shares of Agree Realty are priced at a 10% discount to my fair value estimate.
- The REIT could have a 16% upside through June 2026 and generate 10% annual total returns over the next five years.
