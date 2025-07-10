Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Endurance Investing as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Bristol Myers Squibb: Hidden Facts Blur The Strength Of The Company
Summary
- Bristol Myers Squibb is undervalued despite the looming patent cliff, as its robust pipeline and strong cash flow position it for future growth.
- The impact of Eliquis' patent expiry is overstated, since only half its revenue affects BMY's bottom line due to the Pfizer partnership.
- Earnings have been depressed by past acquisition amortizations, but these charges will drop sharply, revealing stronger profitability.
- BMY's healthy cash flow allows for debt reduction, share buybacks, and further pipeline investments, supporting long-term shareholder value.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.