U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists

Markit
Summary

  • S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest Investment Manager Index survey showed that risk appetite was prevalent among 12% of surveyed investors on net, an improvement from negative 13% in June.
  • Tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty rocked markets throughout the spring, yet those concerns have largely faded as equities reached new highs in early July.
  • The survey's Equity Returns Index improved in July from June while remaining in negative territory, indicating that investors on net continue to expect near-term market losses.

A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

Risk appetite has returned for US investors after a five-month lull.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest Investment Manager Index survey showed that risk appetite was prevalent among 12% of surveyed investors on net, an improvement from negative 13% in June and

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

