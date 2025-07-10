A few years ago, during the height of COVID, you'd have been forgiven for thinking that lululemon athletica (LULU) was dominating the athleisure industry. No longer just gym attire, popularity for the brand surged over into streetwear as
lululemon: Sharp Headwinds Remain, But The Risk Is Now Priced In (Upgrade)
Summary
- lululemon's Q1 results showed sharp deceleration in revenue growth and near-zero same-store sales, leading to a significant stock drop and a lowered earnings outlook.
- Despite brand headwinds in the U.S., lululemon maintains high gross margins and strong international growth, especially in China and Europe, supporting its long-term viability.
- Valuation has normalized, with risks largely priced in, but no near-term catalysts exist to drive a rebound; I upgrade to neutral and recommend a wait-and-see approach.
- lululemon's product innovation and margin strength are positives, but U.S. market challenges and slowing Chinese comps warrant caution—avoid rushing to buy the dip.
