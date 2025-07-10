VICI Properties (VICI) presents an interesting case in the REITs space with a rock solid stability in share prices, but not a significantly higher yield compared to money markets and treasuries now. More interestingly, the positioning in experiential real
Between Safety And Upside: Why VICI Properties Still Earns A Place In Income Portfolios
Summary
- VICI offers bond-like stability, inflation-protected rent escalations, and high-quality tenants, making it attractive for conservative, income-oriented investors despite modest yields.
- Triple net leases, ultra-long lease terms, and 100% occupancy provide predictable, growing cash flows in a segment with high barriers to entry.
- Risks include tenant concentration (MGM/Caesars ~75% of rent) and front-loaded debt maturities, but conservative payout ratios and liquidity mitigate these concerns.
- I rate VICI a buy, recommending phased, systematic investments now to capture upside as rates ease, balancing safety with potential for future capital appreciation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.