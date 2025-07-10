The World's First $4 Trillion Company

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
AI kingpin
You called it, and way ahead of time! In a Seeking Alpha survey from November 2024, WSB subscribers were polled on what would be the first U.S. company to reach a $4T market cap. Nvidia (NVDA) was chosen by a landslide, beating out the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and others. That forecast has finally been realized, with Nvidia hitting the milestone during the trading session on Wednesday.
Backdrop: Nvidia was co-founded by CEO Jensen Huang back in 1993, when it was only a company popular among video gamers. Its high-performance graphic cards were later leveraged into mainstream computing and virtual reality, but shares really took off in November 2022, following the release of ChatGPT. Nvidia has gone on to shrug off concerns seen at the start of the year, when there was nervousness about the release of AI startup DeepSeek, as well as air coming out of the tech rally and export restrictions on advanced chips to China.
Nvidia is the clear king of the AI revolution, powering the massive infrastructure buildout with its high-performing chips and AI hardware. Demand is not letting up anytime soon, given the Big Tech rivalry over the best large language models and initiatives like the Stargate Project that will drive America's AI footprint to new heights. It's been only "beat and raise" quarters for Nvidia with its massive earnings and revenues, giving this Wall Street heavyweight the dominance that should extend its growth story into the future.
Putting it in perspective: Nvidia (NVDA) as a public company is now worth more than the stock markets of entire countries, like Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. What's even more amazing is that Nvidia was a penny stock less than a decade ago. If you owned $1,000 worth of Nvidia shares in July 2015, those would now be worth $326,000. Check out the latest Nvidia articles on Seeking Alpha, including the just-published, Nvidia: $4 Trillion And Still Not Expensive, Here's Why.
What else is happening...
50% tariffs on copper start August 1; Brazil now in the mix.
Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of social media firm X.
New U.S. TikTok app to run on its own algorithm and data.
WK Kellogg (KLG) surges on report of Ferrero takeover talks.
UnitedHealth (UNH) names new leader of Medicaid business.
Shipping threat: Houthis sink 2 commercial ships in Red Sea.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly flirts with record high in risk-on day.
Could an OpenAI browser take aim at Google's Chrome (GOOG)?
Meta (META) lured Apple (AAPL) engineer with huge pay deal.
Amazon (AMZN): Anthropic boost and the latest on Prime Day.
