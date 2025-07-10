The World's First $4 Trillion Company

Here's the latest Seeking Alpha analysis

DGRO: Much Smarter Than A High-Yield ETF



Collect Up To 11.5% From The Healthcare Sector



SoFi Technologies: No FOMO, Fundamentals Only



Eldorado Gold: Nearing Its Free Cash Flow Inflection Point



Amazon Is Breaking The Bank With AWS Each Quarter (Rating Downgrade)

What else is happening...

50% tariffs on copper start August 1; Brazil now in the mix.



Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of social media firm X.



New U.S. TikTok app to run on its own algorithm and data.



WK Kellogg (KLG) surges on report of Ferrero takeover talks.



UnitedHealth (UNH) names new leader of Medicaid business.



Shipping threat: Houthis sink 2 commercial ships in Red Sea.



Bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly flirts with record high in risk-on day.



Could an OpenAI browser take aim at Google's Chrome (GOOG)?



Meta (META) lured Apple (AAPL) engineer with huge pay deal.



Amazon (AMZN): Anthropic boost and the latest on Prime Day.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.4%. Hong Kong +0.6%. China +0.5%. India -0.4%.

In Europe, at midday, London +1%. Paris +0.7%. Frankfurt +0.3%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.2%. S&P -0.1%. Nasdaq -0.1%. Crude -0.5% to $68.03. Gold +0.3% to $3,331.10. Bitcoin +2.1% to $111,067.

Ten-year Treasury Yield +1 bp to 4.35%.

On The Calendar

Companies reporting today include Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Conagra Brands (CAG).



See the full earnings calendar on Seeking Alpha, as well as today's economic calendar.