Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: It's A Wrap

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

McDonald's brings back the popular Snack Wrap after a long hiatus. (00:21) Trump tariffs: Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) halts US production for three models for Canadian market. (01:16) Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) Q2 sales rise 39% as AI demand stays strong. (02:08)

This is an abridged transcript.

You’ve been hearing about this since the spring and now the day is finally here.

When you drive-thru McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) today a familiar tasty treat will once again grace the menu board, the Snack Wrap.

Starting today, the Snack Wrap returns to participating restaurants nationwide. It features the new McCrispy Strips topped with shredded lettuce and cheese, all wrapped in a tortilla. Fans can get them in two flavors, spicy or ranch.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is looking to make the most of the social media buzz. The company issued a two-word press release quoting a top executive as saying, "It's back."

Google search trends have also shown a spike in interest for the product.

Other fast food restaurants like Sonic and Popeyes are also entering the wrap battle with their own version of the grab-and-go meal.

Premarket McDonald’s is up 1.3%.

Japan’s Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) has suspended U.S. production of three vehicle models destined for Canada due to reciprocal auto import tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canada.

In a written statement to CTVNews.ca, the automaker said production of the Pathfinder, Murano, and Frontier models for Canada was paused in May, calling it a “short-term and temporary measure.”

“We remain hopeful that ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Canadian governments will lead to a successful agreement in the near future,” Nissan said.

The production pause follows a 25% tariff imposed by the U.S. in March on auto imports, prompting retaliatory tariffs from Canada. Nissan says it stopped shipping affected vehicles before the U.S. tariffs took effect, noting that pricing for its U.S.-built inventory in Canada remains the same.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has reported a nearly 39% year-over-year surge in revenue for the June quarter.

Taiwan Semi posted sales of around NT$934 billion ($32 billion) for the three-month period, based on monthly disclosures. That came in ahead of the average analyst forecast of NT$928 billion, Bloomberg said.

For June alone, revenue came in at around NT$263.71 billion, marking a 17.7% decline from May 2025 but a 26.9% increase from June 2024.

For the first half of 2025, TSMC reported total revenue of NT$1,773.05 billion, a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The company will report its full second-quarter earnings on July 17.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Autodesk considers acquisition of software firm PTC: report

Intel prices Mobileye share sale

Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang plans to meet Chinese leaders while AI curbs linger - report

Catalyst watch:

McGrath (MGRC), LCI Industries (LCII), and Patrick Industries (PATK) are some of the notable companies set to participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual Summer Investor Conference. The event has led to share price moves in the past.

Shareholders with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will meet to vote on the proposed acquisition by Sycamore Partners, through its vehicle Blazing Star.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will hold its earnings call. The company's forecast has impacted share prices across the airline sector in the past. Investors will be watching for updates on international demand, the U.S. airfare backdrop, and the macro outlook. The airline stocks with the tightest trading correlation to Delta after earnings are United Airlines (UAL), SkyWest (SKYW), and International Consolidated Airlines (OTCPK:ICAGY).

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 0.5% at $68/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.1% at $111,000. Gold is up 0.3% at $3,325.

The FTSE 100 is up 1.1% and the DAX is up 0.2%.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Jobless Claims

10:00 am St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem will participate in a fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a live broadcast forum hosted by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

1:15 pm Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will participate in the Balance Sheet discussion before the event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.

2:30 pm San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak on "The U.S. Economic Outlook and Challengers for Policymakers" before an MNI Livestreamed Connect Video Conference.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.