East 72 Dynasty Trust Q2 2025 Quarterly Report

Performance and net asset value

Quarterly return†: 8.36% NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT AT 30 JUNE 2025†: $1.3639CD Rolling 12 months†: 24.70% NET ASSET VALUE PER UNIT EX-DISTRIBUTION: $1.3030XD Estimated GROSS return rolling 12 months before fees and withholding tax: 26.0% Click to enlarge

† after all ongoing and performance fees. High water mark at 30 June 2025 is $1.3662/unit CD

The Dynasty Trust NAV increased by 8.4% during a second successive quarter of bipolar equity market behaviour, from the despair of tariffs on penguins to the euphoria of sketchy trade agreements and bunker buster bombs. Once again, our portfolio exhibited far less week-to-week volatility than market indices against which we do not benchmark.

The distribution for the year will be ~6.1c per unit based on realised gains less expenses. As usual, we attempt to minimise distributions to preserve the benefits of compounding, subject, of course, to sensible portfolio management.

Most notably for Australian readers, being the conclusion of the FY2025 financial year, our rolling twelve month return after all management and return fees was 24.7%. On a gross basis, adding back fees and withholding taxes, which are expensed and were especially steep in FY25 due to hefty special dividends from D’Ieteren and E-L Financial amongst others, the portfolio returned ~26.0% in the year. We fully acknowledge this is NOT the return you receive.

The major positive and negative contributors in Australian dollars time weighted monthly, measured in basis points contribution to the quarterly (>50bp; >-20bp) and rolling twelve-month performance (>100bp; >-50bp) are tabulated below; as a guide only, the individual stock returns are in local currency for the actual period, not our holding period:

Quarter to 30 June 2025 Twelve Months to 30 June 2025 contribution return contribution return Catapult Int’l (OTCPK:CAZGF) 166bp 69.4% Catapult Int’l 439bp 210.1% E-L Financial (OTCPK:ELFIF)(ELF:CA) 81bp 26.0% Sportradar 269bp 151.2% Sportradar (SRAD) 76bp 29.9% Virtu Financial (VIRT) 244bp 99.4% Viel et Cie (OTC:VIELF) 67bp 15.5% Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) 179bp 49.1% Avolta (OTCPK:DUFRY)(OTCPK:DFRYF) 64bp 11.9% Viel et Cie 171bp 55.2% Economic Inv Trust (OTCPK:ECVTF)(EVT:CA) 54bp 23.8% E-L Financial‡ 169bp 60.0% Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF)(FFH:CA) 135bp 57.9% D’Ieteren‡ (OTCPK:SIETY)(OTCPK:SIEVF) 125bp 29.4% Christian Dior† (OTCPK:CHDRF)(OTCPK:CHDRY) -24bp -19.5% Cie de L’Odet (OTCPK:FCODF) 123bp 14.4% Senvest Capital† (OTCPK:SVCTF)(SEC:CA) -41bp -15.1% Avolta 121bp 23.3% First Pacific Co. (OTCPK:FPAFY)(OTCPK:FPAFF) 110bp 53.2% † Christian Dior† -60bp -36.8% † denotes no longer held TFF Group† (OTCPK:FRFTF) -65bp -43.4% ‡ return includes significant special dividend Euroeyes Int’l’† -96bp -47.5% Click to enlarge

We had an approximate 150bp benefit from declines in the Australian dollar over the quarter; due solely to strength in the European currencies (A$/US$ moves were marginal) the rolling twelve-month benefit was more pronounced at around 5%.

We have recently presented at conferences in New York and Hong Kong, from which we deduced that there is a “feeling” that US equity markets outperformance against the rest of the world has likely reached its zenith. Not to do with US corporate performance, more the equity pricing of profit and cash flow. For sure, the yo-yoing nature of recent trade policies is having an impact, US expected earnings growth numbers are receding. There is little doubt that the influence of the Chinese consumer has been unreservedly negative (see analysis below!!) which makes non-US diversification efforts far more difficult for many.

We continue to try and ensure that companies have at least some commitment to allowing the benefits of their operational excellence to pass through to shareholders. The company profiled this quarter has not. Yet. We believe it will soon have a chance. US investors typically have a more aggressive view regarding capital management; conversely, Asian company management still have long memories of 1998 and COVID. If we do our core analytical work properly, we continue to believe value traps are our biggest risk where management and board don’t allow the real value to emerge. That is the risk with the profile stock. Recent visits and experiences bring this to front of mind and are reflected in some portfolio divestments.

Dynasty Trust’s top twenty positions as at 30 June 2025 as a percentage of net asset value are:

Compagnie de L’Odet 4.99% Carlyle Group (CG) 3.28% Avolta 4.62% Vivendi (OTCPK:VVVNF)(OTCPK:VIVHY) 2.94% Virtu Financial 4.45% Avation PLC 2.82% Viel et Cie 4.09% First Pacific Company 2.81% Sportradar AG 3.98% D’Ieteren 2.74% Lagardère (OTCPK:LGDDF) 3.88% Economic Investment Trust 2.74% E-L Financial Corp 3.87% Novo Nordisk (NVO)(OTCPK:NONOF) 2.71% Fairfax Financial Holdings 3.84% Robertet (OTCPK:RBTEF) 2.66% Bolloré (OTCPK:BOIVF) 3.56% Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK:FFXDF)(FIH.U:CA) 2.66% HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF) 3.55% CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY)(OTCPK:CKHUF) 2.63% Click to enlarge

At quarter end, we retained around a 2.6% net cash weighting after all accruals.

The $33 billion octogenarian from Sorrento, Italy

In this quarterly, we discuss a family-controlled security, CK Hutchison(0001.HK, henceforth CKH) which has a lot in common with Bolloré, our largest ”group” exposure:

Both are entwined in complex structures and are analytically off-putting;

Both have a lot happening right now and can be assessed to be at watershed moments of their corporate life-cycle;

Both shares trade at 60%+ discounts to a reasoned assessment of value;

Their future progression depends on regulators, in the widest sense; and

They both have (or had) an important counterparty being a wealthy octogenarian from Sorrento, Italy.

There is one major difference: CKH is in the throes of making its play to reshape the company, very fundamentally, which if successful, can only be to shareholders’ benefit relative to the prevailing share price; on the other hand, Bolloré has already liberated significant value but the clutch to engage gear and transmit this value to shareholders appears to be malfunctioning.

The common linkage and wealthy man from the Italian coastal tourist mecca is 85 year old Gianluigi Aponte, the founder of MSC – Mediterranean Shipping Company, established in 1970, and reputedly the carrier of 20% of global maritime traffic. Signore Aponte’s company purchased Bolloré Logistics Africa for €5.6billion completing in December 2022, fourteen months ahead of Bolloré’s other sale of its European logistics business to CMA CGM for €4.85billion.

The French seller has done little with its net ~€6billion cash pile and has made a pigs-ear of its initial steps to translate these excellent sales to shareholder return, via messing up the privatisation of the Rivaud entities, and in our view, being impatient with the Vivendi split and leaving some unwieldy structures in place. From just over sixteen months ago, with the proceeds received on 29 February 2024 from the CMA CGM sale and with a net cash hoard of over €5billion, Bolloré shares have lost ~17% of their capital value, to an unadjusted1 market capitalisation of €15.3bn. Adjusting for the self-control loop with Compagnie de L’Odet, Bolloré equity capitalisation barely stands above its cash backing. This is despite an uncertain world, plus a major asset being a see-through 21%2 stake in Universal Music Group (UMG)(OTCPK:UMGNF)(OTCPK:UNVGY), a spin-off of Vivendi’s operating businesses, strong growth in the Lagardere travel retail enterprise AND an attempt to start simplification of the self-control mechanism. In our view, this provides ongoing opportunity in Bolloré itself to benefit from impatient investors and forced sellers and we have recently increased our weighting.

However, more topically, Aponte is the co-venturer – through his Terminal Investments Limited - with Blackstone to acquire the global ex-China ports business of CKH; indeed, it was confirmed that MSC/TIL is the largest investor in the proposed consortium to acquire Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH)(OTCPK:HCTPF)(OTCPK:HUPHY), including the two Panamanian ports subject of American ire (90% HPH; 10% Panama Government). The US$23billion (gross) deal is inevitably difficult, outside of global politics, but the fact that the initial ‘in principle” agreements were made public has flagged CKH willingness to sell to financially strong and relevant counterparties. HPH is 80% owned by CKH, and 20% by Singapore’s Temasek.

A cynical equity market has ascribed a lowish probability of the transaction being consummated; what is encouraging is the potential addition of a fourth participant (Blackrock has itself and its controlled Global Infrastructure Partners) which would assuage Chinese interests – given the fourth appears to be Cosco Shipping (OTCPK:CICOF)(OTCPK:CICOY) – the largest Chinese shipping company, publicly listed but a state-owned enterprise.

It would appear this is not the only mooted or rumoured deal within CKH; we discuss that ten years after CKH’s formation, shareholders may see a more concerted liberation of value from what many believe is a tightly locked value trap. Evidence for this is growing – across the group – and we view the proposition as compelling though not without execution risk.

Did P47 spring the value trap on Christmas morning? CK Hutchison reaches a watershed after ten years

On Friday 9 January 2015, Cheung Kong (Holdings) and Hutchison Whampoa -its then 49% owned associate – announced their pending merger and spin off of the two companies’ property businesses on a 1-1 basis to the merged company owners. Cheung Kong shares rose 14.7% on the next trading day from HK$124.80 to HK$143.20 closing the discount to NAV from 26% to 15% in one fell swoop. The accompanying investor presentation3 has turned out to be a classic piece of investor relations spin, with its key fourth slide, headed “strategic benefits to all shareholders” and first two dot points of:

“shareholder value creation through elimination of holding company discount”; and

“greater transparency and business coherence”

The “SurviveCo” – Cheung Kong – now trades at a 30% discount to net “tangible” asset backing, despite owning one of the world’s better specialist retail brands, and at a staggering 65% discount to company stated net asset backing4.

From the group structure chart at 31 December 2014 (below) aside from merging Cheung Kong and “Hutch”, effectively all of Hutch’s operating businesses in telecommunications, ports, retail and infrastructure, were shifted up into the top company, and all the property assets shifting down into Hutch. Hutch, the erstwhile associate was spun off on a 1-1 basis to the enlarged SurviveCo investor base. “Hutch” is now CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF)(OTCPK:CNGKY) (0013.HK, henceforth CKAH) and now trades at a 69% discount to NAV.

A shareholding in Cheung Kong the day before the scheme announcement, has lost 33% of its capital value over a 10.5year period between the two companies, and eked out a total return of 3.6% (NOT pa) over the period including dividends, which currently provide yields of 4.5% and 5% respectively.

Our interest is solely in “SurviveCo” - CK Hutchison (0001.HK) – which accounts for 59% of the capital value and dividends retained over the past ten and a bit years; we fully acknowledge global property- owning enterprises, no matter how well run, have had a tough period, especially over the past five years given structural change wrought by COVID.

So why has CKH been so excoriated by Investment markets? In our view, there are four explicit reasons:

Lack of long term profit growth and subsequent miniscule return on capital, despite having less issued shares than immediately post the 2015 merger (consummated on 3 June 2015); reported “profits” have halved between 2022 and 2024 mainly due to impairments (Vietnamese telecoms) and lower share of finance and investment associated profits. CKH EBIT based free cash flow in telecoms, even after a significant improvement, represents only 3.7% return on net assets of HK$223.6billion (US$28.6bn). Recent telecoms excursions in Europe have been poor after the spectacular HK$170bn+ profits from Orange, Mannesmann and Vodafone in 1999-2001; The adulteration of the whole CKH/CKAH group which by 2017 – only two years after the merger designed to eliminate “holding company discount” - had started three-way joint-venture companies within the group, the extreme complexity and opaque nature of CKH reporting usually via CK Infrastructure (OTCPK:CKISY)(OTCPK:CKISF) (CKI, still 75.6% owned and consolidated by CKH, CKAH and Power Assets Limited (OTCPK:HGKGY)(OTCPK:HGKGF) (36% owned by CKI). For shareholders in CKAH (not CKH or us, thankfully), their “pure property” play – including hotels and suites - has been supplanted, since 2017, by infrastructure and utility JV’s in Australia and UK, since 2019 a UK based pub operator (Greene King) and at one stage an aircraft leasing business. The very essence of installing a new holding company discount, So, even though CKH has no shares in CKAH, we feel these manoeuvres serve to entrench the view that CKH as a group simply exists as a “magpie”, a collector of assets for no enduring purpose, and the various listed entities are used as money boxes to provide finance for this collection on an admittedly conservative basis; The extreme complexity and semi-opaque nature of CKH reporting. Attempting a valuation analysis on CKH has been a major challenge. Whilst it’s highly unlikely we have nailed the numbers as accurately as we prefer, we have hopefully highlighted where value lies within the group. The difficulties arise from CKH steering investors to two sets of HKIFRS EBITDA numbers – effectively an IFRS16 figure – highly complex given the substantial right of use assets consolidated into CKH – and the pre-IFRS16 “management” accounts. However, any measure of EBITDA includes significant minority interests which are only identified accurately for HPH Trust (certain of the Hong Kong/Mainland China terminals assets) held in joint venture. There are significant joint ventures in telecoms, and the company “hides” its Australian, Sri Lanka and Vietnamese and Indonesian telecoms businesses in “finance and investments”. Understanding where CKH debt resides is indecipherable which adulterates the equity/debt valuations in the businesses. The attractive retail business is only 75% owned, and much of the Europe and Eastern Europe contribution is via 40% owned joint ventures. If that’s not enough, CKH accounting for the joint ventures through consolidation of its 75.6% owned and listed subsidiary, CKI (0038.HK, CKI.L) is different to that of CKI. Investors perceive CKH as a Hong Kong/Mainland-Chinese company – virtually everything that does and will drive value is in EUROPE; from a political standpoint, CKH’s Asia assets are highly sensitive through control of ports, terminals, electricity and telecoms businesses. But from an invested assets and profit standpoint, CKH is a European company. Less than 10% of gross assets at end December 2024 are in overall PRC, versus 51% in Europe; likewise, 49% of 2024 EBIT came from Europe against only (a retail sector depressed) 3% from PRC. 75% of retail EBITDA is from Europe. With CKI having listed in London, with its collection of Australian and UK assets, only 3% of its direct assets were PRC based. With the UK telecoms merger now complete, what chance a UK/Europe listing for those assets?

CKH is rarely criticised as a company for operating reasons. This reflects the reverence and respect for its founder, K.S. Li, his position as the richest person in Hong Kong and massive charitable philanthropy.

K.S. Li is now 96 years old, seemingly in good health, and is designated as a “Senior Advisor” to the company of which his family trusts control ~ 30%. Li’s story is astonishing having commenced with a plastics plant in 1950 (mainly for plastic flowers), but making highly astute, counter-cyclical Hong Kong property purchases from the late 1950’s into the mid 1960’s – and establishing Cheung Kong as the property owner from 1971, with an IPO a year later. Cheung Kong became HK island’s largest property owner outside of Government with ongoing purchases through the land auction system. CKH is now run as Chair and executive Director by the founder’s son, Victor Li Tzar-kuoi

How we have assessed CKH

CKH obviously lends itself to sum of the parts analysis but requires extreme care. The company presentation of “profits” and “EBITDA” is, in our view, a nonsense since there is a differential method of presentation within the infrastructure group between the 75.7% owned and listed CKI and CKH; CKH has no access to the cash flow from CKI other than dividends.

There are significant minorities within CKH structures, where CKH consolidates 100% of the debt of the relevant company but is only entitled to 51% - 80% of the equity. Ports and retail are great examples since Temasek have a 20% stake in HPH and 25% in Watsons. On any analysis, it becomes clear that these Singapore Government employees are the smartest folks in the room. They have a significant piece of the cherry-picked two best businesses and have avoided the telecoms disaster from 2003 onwards.

With some outside minorities publishing their own reports, we do have some reference points for valuing parts of the asset base. In addition, with good reason, the group is littered with joint ventures: a necessity in some of the markets and industries in which they operate.

The more we delve into CKH, it becomes clear that for CKH shares to improve and close the value gap there are only four simple questions:

Will HPH transact?;

Can performance be lifted and value extracted from Three Europe;

Will the Chinese consumer recover and further boost the excellent Watsons business; and

If asset sales ARE made, will the board be smart about capital management – buying back shares and returning capital by other means – or continue their historic “magpie” strategy and embark on another high-risk expansion like in 2000.

We don’t really need to analyse HPH – there is a public price with adequate detail, willing buyer and willing seller. It’s about politicians in China, USA and at the margin, Panama. Nothing else.

There are subtle signs that CKH is venturing towards London, acknowledging the “Sino-sensitivity”: CKI has a dual London & HK listing and there are rumours of a telco listing there (see later). Our assessment, therefore:

Values HPH based on the mooted transaction metrics;

Deconsolidates CKI and uses prevailing share price;

Focuses on Three Europe as upside for confidence and recognition of value, especially the

Vodafone (VOD)(OTCPK:VODPF) deal in the UK;

Analyses and appreciates Watsons;

Adds in listed positions including telecoms in Asia; and

Removes debt (after excluding CKI debt) but has regard to inter-company lending where possible e.g.to VodafoneThree.

This is NOT an encyclopaedic assessment of CKH, more one which focuses on the key parts and drivers of shareholder value locked in a trap, but which can be sprung, and the “cheese” secreted away.

CKH is unnecessarily complex; some degree of complexity is inevitable but it would serve management well to realise that not everyone is a willing challenger to them in an accounting boffins competition. Add in some capital management from any asset sales – buy backs would be enormously accretive from these levels and so unexpected, leading to a volcanic reaction.

It is noteworthy that CKH have significant influential positions of 17% or more in thirteen 5public companies. The ten direct holdings 6 , excluding CKI at 30 June 2025 are valued at ~HK$84billion (US$10.8billion) equivalent to over HK$21.90per share. These include three telecoms assets in Australia, Indonesia and Hong Kong as well as the Malaysian port assets which (we believe) are part of the HPH sale deal. The 30% owned HPH Trust, holding the China terminals, is not. Nearly half of the “portfolio” is Cenovus Energy, a dual Canada-US listed oil sands and conventional oil producer with significant refining interests. Calgary -based Cenovus is the successor company to Husky Oil, long held in the CKH stable, and merged in 2000 to dilute the stake. Outside of a corporate transaction, an outright sale is unlikely given the 16.9% stake held by CKH and the Li family’s additional 12.8%.

In addition, CKI has joint ventures in ALL the CK “Group” utility and infrastructure businesses in the UK (gas, power and water) + UK Rail (rolling stock), Australia power generation and distribution), New Zealand, Europe and Canada, usually accompanied by Power Assets Holdings (0006.HK) of which it owns 38%) and CKAH. Both CKI and PAH trade at P/E’s around 17x with 5 – 5.5% dividend yields, very middle of the road for high quality developed market businesses of this nature.

Sum of the parts basis suggests a value of ~HK$137/share

Based on our assessment, we view CKH at HK$48.30 to be trading at a 65% discount to assessed value of ~ HK$137/share. It is worth noting that changes in exchange rates over the past six months will have assisted values given the €/US$ move from ~1.04 at end-2024 to the current 1.18 with CKH’s European exposures.

HK$mn per share Ports (Net) 148,200 $39 Telecoms per assessment 189,972 $50 Watson per assessment 127,500 $33 CKI (1906.7mn at market price HK$52.1) 99,434 $26 Listed shares & other (as adjusted) 84,718 $22 TOTAL 649,824 $170 Net debt (ex CKI) (127,424) ($33) NET VALUE (3,830millionissued shares) 522,400 137 Click to enlarge

Was P47’s Chinese smear a catalyst7?

Just over ten years on from the CK-Hutch merger, we believe the company is at a watershed, the catalyst for which was brought about in a peculiar manner largely unexpected until Christmas morning 2024 and a post on “Truth Social” by P47:

As part of its massive ports operation, CKH owns 90% of Panama Ports Company SA (the Panama government owns the residual 10%) with a 25-year concession to 2046 for two ports – Balboa and Christobal, respectively at the (southern) Pacific entryway and (northern) Atlantic access to the Panama Canal.

On 4 March 2025, CKH announced “in principle” agreements8 to sell PPC to a consortium of BlackRock, its company Global Infrastructure Partners, and the Aponte family’s Terminal Investments Limited, part owned by Government of Singapore Investment Corp and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, as part of a whole of business transaction to sell CKH entire HPH ports business around the world.

The transaction may not complete in its current form due to political pressures between the US and China, but the fact Aponte/MSC are the largest investor may persuade. We have no clue as to whether discussions had been in place for some time prior to the Trump Social posting, that P47 got wind of them, or that his post precipitated an idea. However, we view the chance of a reformulated transaction as far more likely than the probability ascribed by others.

If it IS done, on the financial basis disclosed in March 2025, it would funnel net cash reserves, including inter-company debt repayment, of US$19billion or HK$148billion to CKH (HK$38.70 a share). It would unlock enormous value.

The Temasek entity holding the 20% stake is PSA9 International which has stakes and owns port assets around the world. The 2024 PSA Annual Report carries the HPH entities stakes on an equity accounted basis at S$3,782million (US$2,775million at 31 December 2024 exchange rates). This suggests a 100% valuation of US$13,876million for HPH entities against a 100% enterprise value offer of US22.8billion. It should be noted that carrying values for mature equity accounted associates are usually conservative but the offer price reflects the fact this is the world’s largest port company – components of 43 ports in 23 countries.

It is further notable that Temasek allegedly attempted to sell its stake in HPH in 2022/2310 but couldn’t attain the $4bn price – it now has that potential opportunity. Whilst reading the political tea leaves is difficult, and there is a focus on a 145day exclusivity period concluding in late July, it must be noted that there are willing sellers and willing buyers at what appears an appropriate price.

Telecoms: returning to Europe was costly – but investors underappreciate the UK “extraction” deal

CKH has a serious history as a global operator in selected European countries and across Asia in the mobile market. It has had varied success, but over recent years has attempted to play the role of consolidators from a position of #3 or #4 in the larger markets. In select Asia markets, it has managed to consolidate its way to have a share of the market leader with a local operator.

CKH’s current telecoms business is based around two consolidated entities, two public listings held through joint vehicles or direct and two unlisted investments:

3 Group Europe

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (OTCPK:HTCTF)(OTCPK:HUTCY), 66% owned and HK-listed (0215.HK) PLUS

two partly owned publicly listed businesses Indonesia being PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (OTCPK:PTITF) [ticker ISAT.JK] jointly held with the Qatari based Ooredoo established in September 2021– 65.6% so 32.8% look through; and TPG in Australia [TPG.AX] jointly held with Vodafone and a direct stake equating to 25.1% look through on completion of the removal of public listing of Hutchison Telecom Australia



PLUS

two non-listed business in Sri Lanka (Hutch Lanka – 90%) and Vietnamobile (49% with 51% owned by Hanoi Telecoms) and where a HK$3.7billion diminution provision was made in 2024

Whilst HTHKH is managed as part of the telecoms group, the remainder of the assets are part of “finance and investments”. We have chosen to move HTHKH across to that designation given its public listing, whilst appreciating its obvious strategic nature. The three publicly listed entities have an attributable market value at 30 June 2025 to CKH of HK$26.6billion (US$3.4billion) on a look-through basis. Our sole focus here is CKH history of dealmaking and ascertaining a value for the problematic 3 Europe business. It’s an amazing business school story in itself.

In late March 2025, a Reuters report11suggested CKH was looking to spin off its “worldwide” telecoms business, with “assets worth US$13-19billion”; the report led to a very soft denial by the company 12 noting it “receives proposals and explores and evaluates opportunities that may be available….relating to the assets and operations of the Company’s global telecommunications businesses (including a spin-off listing)” but that no decision had been made. The valuations and comments in the Reuters report seem, in our view, to be inaccurate due to the three existing listings (Indonesia, Australia and Hong Kong) worth US$3.4billion and the pointless nature of putting a listed entity into another. Of more potential use would be a spin of the European operations across six countries. Our evaluation which follows shows CKH to be in very different positions in the different markets, which would afford a diverse array of valuation multiples. Moreover, any spin-off in our view, would need to recognise up-front much of the inherent but not realised value from the UK merger with Vodafone, to make it worthwhile to CKH shareholders. We come up with bigger numbers than the Reuters source but would depend on the debt structure involved.

ThreeEurope: lessons from twenty-five years ago – because it still matters

There’s never been anything like it. An auction of phone spectrum which raised the equivalent of 2.5% of GDP13. How the UK needs that sort of windfall right now, which it obtained in April 2000, when the 3G spectrum licence bidding was finalised raising £22.5billion. The largest bidder was Hutchison, via the Canadian outfit TIW who paid £4.385billion. However, Hutchison found even greater enthusiasts, offloading 35% to KPN (Netherlands) and NTT DoCoMo (Japan) for £2.1billion, between them. How could Hutchison afford it? Because it parlayed a £9.7billion windfall from one of the most insane acquisitions ever – let alone in telephony – from 2G spectrum into 3G.

Years HK$mn cost Sources Licences 3G 2000 81,903 Hutchison Whampoa annual report 2000 Recouped NTT/KPN June 2000 (23,919) Hutchison company announcements Repurchase KPN/NTT 2003/2004 2,394 Hutchison company announcements Buyout Cirtel (Italy) Dec 2004 €470million ( UK Licences 4G Feb 2013 2,646 House of Commons Library (£225million) UK Licences 5G April 2018 1,664 5g.uk (£151million Acquisition Wind (Italy) August 2018 22,230 50% stake €2.45billion (original JV Dec 2016) Italy licences 4G Sept 2011 3,231 frankrayal.com (€305million) Italy licences 5G October 2018 4,653 Lightreading.com (€513million) Ireland licences 4G Nov 2012 1,040 Siliconrepublic.com (€105million) Ireland licences 5G May 17/Dec 22 1,350 Various ~€160million Austria 4G Oct 2013 3,465 Various €330million Austria 5G 2019-2020/24 950 Various €109million Denmark multi (60%) March 2019 360 Various DKK485 million proportional Denmark 5G (60%) April 2021 408 Various DKK540million proportional Sweden 4G 9^0%) March 2011 318 Various SEK431million proportional Sweden multi (60%) Sept 2023 516 Various SEK1.21billion proportional Sweden 5G (60%) January 2021 271 Various SEK491million proportional Capital expenditure 2000 – 2024 376,098 CKH & Whampoa annual reports compiled TOTALSUNKCOST 479,578 EquivalenttoUS$61.5billion Proceeds of tower assets (Nov 2020) (92,800) NETSUNKCOST 386,778 EquivalentUS$49.6billion Click to enlarge

By October 2000, Hutchison had participated in the Italian auction and spent over €3.2billion on licences there; all up in 2000, the company spent HK$80billion (over US$10billion) on spectrum in Europe to launch “3” in 6-7 countries.

We estimate Hutchison’s sunk cost for Three Europe is roughly HK$480billion gross including HK$104billion (US$13.3bn) net for spectrum and HK$388billion net of tower sales – nearly US$50billion illustrated in the table above.

Let’s be clear. CKH will NEVER make an adequate return on the money invested in Three Europe. It’s a reflection of a sensible idea to invest in technology, that got completely out of hand in spectrum auctions. CKH are not alone in this respect; there are a myriad of others who went bonkers paying crazy prices for spectrum in the early 2000’s for massive losses.

The massive investment over 24years has produced a recorded a cumulative EBIT loss of HK$2.6billion (US$335million) and cumulative EBITDA profit of HK$317.2billion (US$40.7billion) excluding the tower profit. Given operational commencement in 2003, the payback period without a UK deal on current profitability would be around 24years.

After all its efforts, prior to the recent UK transaction, Three Europe had just under 43 million customers having lost customers every year since the 2016 peak immediately after the Italian acquisition of the residue of Wind Tre in July 2018. That’s now equivalent to US$1,440/customer who spend an annual US$235 each equivalent. Of course, because of amortisation, depreciation and significant goodwill impairments in 2021 and 2022, this is not the accounting value in the books.

Based on our analysis below, we estimate the current value of ThreeEurope to CKH to be HK$190billion (~US$24.4billion) or HK$49.60/share as follows:

Translation at€1 = HK$10.64 HK$million comments UK share of VodafoneThree 25,546 per analysis below Capital freed per announcement (4 June 2025) 13,832 £1.3billion Equity reinvestment required (4,171) £392million JV debt repaid on sale 18,088 £1.7billion TOTALUK 53,295 Italy 96,377 See analysis cross checks below Tre Scandinavien (Sweden/Denmark) (60% + debt) 15,100 per Investor AB and Telia/Norlys (see analysis below) Denmark Austria 16,750 4.5x EV/EBITDA Ireland 8,450 4.5x EV/EBITDA TOTAL 189,972 HK$49.60/share Click to enlarge

Excluding the freed up capital of £1.3billion, the arithmetic above implies a value of US$22.7billion for ThreeEurope or US$20.5bn excluding the VodafoneThree loan.

UK deal with Vodafone is a major corporate watershed – but not surprisingly cynicism prevails

Hutchison entered the UK mobile market through a small acquisition in 1991, Microtel, from British Aerospace, rebranding the service to “Orange” in March 1994. Orange grew rapidly and floated in April 1996 with around 440,000 customers. At the IPO price of £2.05 a share, Orange had a market capitalisation of £2.22billion, with Hutchison maintaining a 48% holding (BAe 21%).

In October 1999, Hutchison was the recipient of one of the more “optimistic” industry assessments, when the German company Mannesmann agreed a takeover of Orange at £16.29per share – a seven-fold increase in three and a half years. Hutchison took some HK$118billion (US$14.6billion) off the table in profits which were added to be part of the consideration being in Mannesmann shares, which were subject to an almost immediate takeover offer by Vodafone PLC.

Hutchison entered the UK, Italy and Australia in 2003, and later selected other European markets (Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and Austria) under the new brand-name “3” in 2003, reflecting the move to the nascent 3G spectrum technology and armed with its experience of growing a telecoms start-up. This sequel currently has proven far less lucrative than the original and is still playing out, in a never-ending story.

There is little doubt that in the 1990’s and naughties, Hutchison (remembering it was part of Hutchison Whampoa at the time) was spectacularly good at exploiting the standard business model of mobile telephony companies at the time: use smart marketing and technology to create a significant customer base – even if not profitable – to establish a significant market participant which could then merge with a competitor of similar size to create a near market leader and gain major uplift in value – or sell completely if the price was right.

As we discussed above, the re-entry exercise has been costly but Hutchison’s major exit deals up until 2010 - tabulated below – and the tower sales agreed in 2020 but settled up to 2022 (UK) show they are not total duffers in the sector:

Asset Country Sale date US$mn sale price Buyer US$mn gain Orange14 (OTC:ORANY)(OTCPK:FNCTF) (44.6%) UK Oct 1999 14,600 Mannesmann 14,600 Hutchison Essar (52%)15 India May 2007 11,080 Vodafone 9,000 Partner Comms (51.3%)16 Israel Aug 2009 1,381 Scailex Corp 1,000 European tower assets17 Europe Nov 2020 11,900 Cellnex ~6,000 Click to enlarge

The UK mobile telephony market has long been dominated by four network players (MNO’s) in order of market share:

EE (Everything Everywhere) owned by Deutsche Telekom & Orange (France) until acquired by BT in 2016 – estimated retail share 27%;

VMO2 being a merger of O2 – BT’s old mobile division spun out in 2001/2002, acquired in 2006 by Spain’s Telefónica – and Virgin Mobile/Media, acquired in 2013 by Liberty Global, mainly for its broadband business. VM and O2 were merged in June 2021 as a 50/50 JV - estimated retail share 23%;

Vodafone, which has been around in the UK since 1985, emerging from the Racal Electronics military communications business, and launched the UK’s first cellular network that year; the company was partly floated in 1988 and fully separated from Racal in 1991 - estimated retail share 20%; and

Three, established in 2003, by Hutchison, and which attempted to merge with Telefónica’s O2 in 2016 by the European Commission on competition grounds - estimated retail share 12%.

The UK is a highly saturated market with ~130% mobile penetration, i.e. each adult with a mobile phone has an average of 1.3 connections in a market where 98% of adults possess a mobile phone. The UK also have a strong competitive “wholesale” or MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) sector where:

supermarket groups (Tesco Mobile – via O2 being the largest MVNO) promote their brand;

others wanting a mobile market identity (including Watson subsidiary Superdrug);

MNO’s offer cheaper no frills deals under different brand names (O2’s “giffgaff” is the catchiest) and

Cross-border MVNO’s, such as Lebara and Lyca both founded by Sri Lankan ex-pats.

MVNO’s have increased the competition because of the transition to 5G networks, offering “new-tech” at a cheaper price. Three have effectively been the only company without a direct fixed line offering. In our view, without the Vodafone deal, Three’s market share would continue to decline as the group suffered more than most from migration to its OWN MVNO brands, SMARTY and iD Mobile18

The UK merger deal announced between Vodafone and Three in June 2023 has largely survived intact despite an 18month investigation by UK’s Competition and Market’s Authority (CMA). The CMA’s 665page report19 - necessary since before share loss, the merged group will have 32% of connections – stresses “network quality” over most other aspects, having noted Three’s shortcomings in this respect, and requires – and will be monitoring – an £11billion capex program over 10 years for the new venture. The deal has now completed on 1 June 2025 and is a critical (in our view) inadequately acknowledged component of adding shareholder value to CKH. Why?

The deal metrics20 – virtually unchanged from June 2023 - are such that:

The equity is held 51% Vodafone and 49% CKH;

Vodafone attributes £4.3billion of debt, CKH £1.7billion for a £6billion debt exposure;

£800million of new equity is injected over the first twelve months - CKH share £392million

(HK$4.17billion);

The deal unlocks £1.3billion in net cash to CKH (HK$13.8billion);

A put/call arrangement for CKH to sell to Vodafone (not the reverse) subject to “fair market (enterprise) value” of £16.5billion up to the seventh year, beyond which CKH can put to Vodafone at a lower price; and

Capex of £1.3billion in the first year as part of the 10year plan and CMA undertaking.

What becomes clear very quickly is that IF synergies can be realised, with the business being run by Vodafone, and there is some modest growth, there is potential for significant uplift in the equity value of CKH’s stake in VodafoneThree over a five year period, illustrated in the following simple hypothetical table:

£million Est start base Year 3 Year 5 Vodafone EBITDA 1,558 2,270 2,335 Assume 1.5%pa growth through all periods from base Three EBITDA 612 Year 1 synergies 140 420 700 Even spread of announced synergy Vodafone mgt charges (253) (268) (280) 2%pa growth Combined 2,057 2,422 2,755 EV/EBITDA assumed 4 4.5 5 Performance = higher multiple Enterprise value 8,228 10,900 13,775 Doesn’t reach put/call £16.5bn debt (6,000) (6,000) (6,000) Assumes nil interest EQUITYVALUE 2,228 4,900 7,775 CKH share 1,092 2,401 3,810 HK$ equivalent 11,620 25,546 40,536 £1 = HK$10.64 Click to enlarge

We have adopted the “year 3” scenario in our evaluation of CKH’s UK telecom assets providing a total value of around HK$53billion in freed capital and operational value.

Italy: equal #1 position in competitive market

Hutchison entered Italy in August 200021 by acquiring a controlling stake in Andala, previously controlled by Tiscali, a Sardinian internet operator. Effectively, Hutchison were buying a ticket to potentially pay a hefty price in another spectrum auction in October 2000. The Italian bidding was commensurately lower than expected at €42.37 per head of population, versus UK’s €129.40, Germany €103 and Austria only €18.4722. with Andala paying €2.427bn for its spectrum.

The lower relative starting point hasn’t saved CKH from significant headaches in Italy. Hutchison moved quickly to buy out the other consortium members, taking its stake to 88.2%, leaving CIR (a listed conglomerate) with ~12%; they were bought out in December 2004 for €469.6million (HK$4.95billion), valuing the Italian business at €3.98billion (HK$42billion)

In a standard strategy, Hutchison looked to merged with another player to create capex and cost synergies with bigger scale. In August 2015, Hutchison merged 3 Italia with VimpelCom’s “Wind” another of the five 3G spectrum bidders, to create a merged 31million customer, €6.4billion revenue outfit. The deal “valued” Wind at €13.9billion and 3Italia at €7.9billion23 to create WindTre

Of course, these valuations were investment banker talk of the craziest order. Less than two years later, in September 2018, Hutchison bought out VEON (the new name for Vimpel) 50% stake for €2.45billion, valuing the whole business equity at €4.9billion. In June 2018, close to the sale, the business itself was loaded down with €10.2billion of net debt, including €1.78billion of shareholder loans, suggesting an enterprise value of €15.1billion. The CKH accounts do not marry-up with the local WindTre accounts which show the company losing significant sums in the first half of 2017 and 2018 (pretax €1bn and €308million respectively). Revenues were falling as customers migrated elsewhere post merger.

CKH made significant provisions against goodwill in WindTre in 2021 and 2022 totalling €1.669billion and €1.33billion respectively. Over the past two years, WindTre has stabilised customer numbers at around 18.8million and revenues at ~€3.8billion. Most promisingly, EBITDA is stable at ~€1.25billion and provides for “free cash” (EBITDA less capex) of some €550million per annum after the 5G rollout.

WindTre is the equal largest mobile operator with the “incumbent” Telecom Italia (TIM) both with around 24% market share; however, the third player, Vodafone was acquired by Swisscom in January 2025 to assist in integrating its Fastweb business. Moreover, Iliad Italia, the fourth operator, has rapidly moved to just above 10% market share using aggressive pricing/lower value strategies. Iliad Italy is owned by the private French company Iliad, who also are major shareholders in Sweden’s Tele2 (below).

Vodafone Italy was sold last year for €8billion, equivalent to 7.6x EV/EBITDA, 26x Operating cash flow less capex24 , (company numbers) and an estimated €397.10 per customer; the two businesses have equivalent numbers (2.9mn) of fixed broadband customers. Transporting the Vodafone metrics to WindTre based on the EV/OCF-capex gives an excessive €14.5bn estimated value; however, the EV/EBITDA and per customer numbers provide values of €9.5bn and €8.6bn respectively, averaging out at €9.06bn. This compares to the adjusted VEON transaction valuation of €12.1billion (€15.1billion less €3billion of goodwill writedowns) suggesting a degree of realism in our number.

TreScandinavien

In Denmark and Sweden, Hi3G (Tre Scandinavien) is 60% owned by CKH and 40% by Investor AB’s Patricia Industries, controlled by the Wallenberg family. Thanks to Investor AB’s exceptional disclosure, we are aware that the unit carries SEK6,950million of debt (US$631mn) as at 31 December 2024 and that the carrying value for Investor’s 40% equity stake is ~SEK8.92bn (US$809million). This disclosure suggests that 100% of the equity would be valued at SEK22,300million (US$2,332million and a full enterprise value of SEK29,250 (US$3.06billion or HK$24billion).

The Swedish business is ranked #4 in its market with 10-12% market share but has been gradually and carefully growing. The Swedish market has a number of listed competitors notably Telia (31.5% market share) which trades at 6.9x forward consensus EV/EBITDA25; Tele 2 (26.7% share and with Iliad as its 19% holder) trades at a 9.7x forward EV/EBITDA 26 and third place Telenor (20%) at 8.4x EV/forward EBITDA27. Applying the average of these multiples to TreScandinavien’s Swedish EBITDA of SEK2,579mn suggests a value of ~SEK21,491mn (HK$17,537) for 100% of the Swedish enterprise.

The Danish market has ~9.1million connections versus ~15million in Sweden, and is experiencing changing ownership within its major players. The market leader, TDC with ~35% market share, is likely to be extensively restructured with Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management buying out its local Danish pension fund partners, subject to approval, likely by year end. Macquarie wants to accelerate the move to 5G and fibre – but has to allow others access. It also has to make the group comprised of TDC Net (digital) and Nuuday (customer service) profitable and reduce the debt down from roughly US$10billion – a hefty impost in such a small market. Telenor, the #2 player holds around a 20% share, followed closely by Tre with a similar number of subscribers (~1.7million). The smallest player – Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF)(OTCPK:TLSNY)– with around 14% share has recently been sold to Norlys for DKK6.25billion - a hefty relative price approximating DKK4,826/subscriber (US$762).

Applying that metric to Tre would give a Danish market value of DKK8billion (US$1.26billion) which equates to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.6 – high despite some recent strong growth. Subject to regulatory intervention, Tre would potentially be a nice fit for anyone other than Nuuday. We feel more comfortable with a valuation closer to DKK6billion (SEK 9billion, or HK$7.3billion)

Adding the two Scandinavian businesses together suggests an EV for 100% of about SEK30.5billion, very consistent with the Investor/Patricia implied EV of SEK29.3billion (equity value SEK23,550mn; debt SEK6,950mn). We believe some SEK2,670mn (€232mn at 31 Dec 2024) is provided by Investor AB28 Given the external debt is consolidated into CKH, the “carry value” for our purposes is 60% of the equity value (SEK14,130mn +all external debt SEK4,280mn) or SEK18,410mn equivalent to HK$15,100million.

Austria:

Drei (Hutchison Drei Austria) is the smallest of the three main players with 2.76million of the 13.4million connection market; Drei has pushed aggressively into the 5G market against the two major operators: A1 Telekom Austria (a unit of Mexico’s América Movil) and Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta Telekom.

Drei’s EBITDA has been stagnant at around €350million for the past four years, suggesting a valuation around €1.58billion (HK$16,750million) to be fair.

Ireland: market leader in Three’s smallest market

Three is the market leader in the Republic of Ireland’s small mobile market with around 35-45% of subscribers, but which is mixed in with 5G broadband and a significant amount of “M2M”, machine to machine devices. ComReg, the local regulator provides statistics with and without broadband/M2M suggesting Vodafone to have greater share in traditional mobile. The third player, Eir Mobile also has broadband and fixed line and is now 70% owned by Xavier Niel’s Iliad.

Based on small market size and only three players – plus a large MVNO market – we believe a realistic valuation of 3 earnings to be modest – around 4.5x EV/EBITDA, implying a value of €790-800million (HK$8,450)

A.S Watson: Strength in Europe masking extreme China weakness in this valuable business

In our opinion, outside of the ports and terminal assets, Watson – the health and beauty retail business - is the jewel in the CKH crown. With its predecessor company founded in 1841 – a decade when its erstwhile nearest equivalent Boots the Chemist was established in the UK in 1849 – the current name was taken in 1871 as a result of the Hong Kong Dispensary being run by an uncle as the nephew, A.S. Watson.

Watson has grown organically and by acquisition under the stewardship of CKH. Hutchison Whampoa acquired a controlling interest in 1963 and 100% control in 1981, when the company had just 10 stores in Hong Kong. Watson is now the world’s largest health and beauty retailer with just under 17,000 global stores and turnover of US$US$24.4billion. The group is 75.05% owned by CKH and 24.95% by the Government of Singapore global investment arm, Temasek, who acquired its stake in March 2014, at the equivalent of 22.6x after tax earnings.

It cannot be emphasised enough that despite the holding company name “Watson” being synonymous with Hong Kong and Asia, this is currently a European dominated business. The business really commenced its hypergrowth period in August 2002 via the acquisition of the Dutch Kruidvat business, which a year earlier had acquired the UK’s “Superdrug” from the ailing retail holding company Kingfisher.

When you analyse long term, the Kruidvat acquisition was quite outstanding, not only giving Watson an immediate entry to the UK, Netherland and Belgium, but JV’s in Eastern Europe AND an option (undisclosed at the time) to buy 40% of Germany’s second largest drugstore chain by sales, Rossmann two years later. This Kruidvat deal immediately tripled the store network from just over 1100 to just under 3300 and gave Watson five differentially branded chains across Europe. The European assets are held in JV’s providing direct access to cash flow, which is contextually crucial.

Watson is heavily driven by 168 million “loyalty members” across the group, who contribute up to 65% of revenue. Thanks to the disclosure by Temasek, we can see how strong a business Watson actually is, with the entity paying out 78% of net profit after tax in dividends between 2015 – 2022, averaging just over HK$7billion (100% basis) per annum. Without the European businesses being structured as JV’s, this wouldn’t be possible.

As a result of the deterioration of the Chinese consumer, effectively since COVID, Mainland China has been an enormous drag on the Watson business. EBIT since 2020 across the remainder of Watson has grown at just under 10% per annum, with a full percentage point of EBIT margin expansion (6.47% to 7.43%) as China has fallen from contributing HK$4.3bn of EBIT in 2015 (over one-third of total) HK$3.7bn in 2019 to a small loss in 2024; revenue since 2019 has declined 45% from HK$24.6billion to a mere HK$13.5billion in 2024.

Valuing Watson: Selected global pharmaceutical retailers

There are relatively few publicly listed retail chains in this vertical. The major US company, CVS also owns healthcare providers. Additionally, supermarkets have some exposure to these types of products. The merged Walgreen-Boots Alliance is in distinct financial difficulties

There is one listed business in Europe but are several in Japan, where multiples are now reasonably comparable.

The difficulty in evaluating Watson is that the Chinese business is making a very modest return at present and simply placing it within the total Watson figures would imply an extremely low valuation for a network of 3,875 stores with HK$13.5billion (US1.7billion) of turnover. We are unsure whether China can return to the days of making EBITDA/EBIT of HK$4.56bn/HK$3.85bn pre-COVID; but assume a partial recovery to HK$2bn but attribute a lower multiple.

US$millions Sales Market Cap Ent Value EV/EBITDA 3088.JP Matuskiyo Cocokara 7,321 7,980 7,229 9.6x 3141.JP Welcia Hldg (OTCPK:WLCGF) 8,862 3,620 3,980 9.3x 3349.JP Cosmos 6,980 5,086 5,125 11.2x 3391.JP Tsuruha Hldgs (OTCPK:TSUSF) 7,642 3,760 3,727 7.7x WBA Walgreens Boots (WBA) 153,128 9,927 39,233 11.4x GALE.SW Galenica (OTCPK:GLLNY)(OTCPK:GALNF) 5,227 5,569 6,411 16.2x DOU.DE Douglas 5,283 1,330 3,991 4.4x Watson 24,384 na AVERAGE 10.0x Click to enlarge

Source: tikr.com compilation

The average multiple is skewed both ways by the Europeans – Douglas is a 2024 IPO with private equity overhang. However, we are comfortable attributing a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple, above the Japanese cohort given respectable growth and larger size. If we apply this 10x multiple to the Asian and European businesses of Watson – EBITDA of HK$16billion (US$2,053million) this would afford a (enterprise) valuation of HK$160billion (US$20.5billion). Adding in the China business at HK$10billion (5x recovered EBITDA of HK$2billion, still less than half the peak) would value 100% of Watson at HK$170billion (US$21.8billion).

Based on the segmental balance sheets, with HK$6.6billion of disclosed liabilities within retail 29; and given the hefty payout ratio of Watson, we don’t believe the debt exposures within the business will be especially high. Hence, we will conservatively assume Watson is debt free30

On that basis, the health and beauty business can be given an estimated valuation of HK$170billion, of which HK$127.5billion is attributable to CKH, the residue to Temasek. We have attributed zero value to the other loss making retail businesses of Park ‘n Shop and water distribution.

Infrastructure: why not distribute the shares to CKH owners?

CKI’s current stock market value equates to just under HK$100billion (US$12.8bn) or HK$26 per CKH share, through CKH’s ownership of 75.6% of the listed entity (1907million shares at HK$52.15). Whilst the listed market price for CKI is modest – the shares trade at only an 8% premium to stated NAV, just under 5% yield and P/E ~16x – we see no reason to more aggressively value the shares. Reflecting the UK exposure of the company (36% of profit), CKI listed on London Stock Exchange in August 2024, in a move which may be a harbinger of a listing for the telecommunications business, if spun off (below).

Aside from its 36% stake in Power Assets Holdings (PAH), CKI is an investor in a group of associated companies and HK$102billion in joint ventures predominantly across UK and Australian utility arenas. Typical of utility/infrastructure holding companies, the top company is relatively lowly geared with the more considerable debt pushed down into the operating businesses. CKI net debt of HK$11.1bliion compares to total assets of HK$142.4bn (7.8%) and an equity capitalisation of HK$132billion; on a see- through basis, proportional net debt increases by just over HK$105billion to HK$116.6bn for a see through net debt to total capital ratio of 47%.

The 36% owned associate PAH mirrors that structure one level down, with a core sensitive asset -33% of the stapled securities of Hong Kong Electric (2638.HK), the power supplier to Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island31 together with other associated company and JV investments, the latter in tandem with “Cheung Kong” group companies. PAH carries marginal net cash at the parent level.

We believe one way of liberating value in CKH would be to distribute the stake in CKI; it has a dual HK/London listing and given the key assets are in joint venture, the Li family will not lose control of these low growth annuity businesses unless they desire. It’s a pointless exercise having HK$26/share tied up in an asset investors can access directly.

CKI owns 13 businesses where there are regulatory imposts of a regulated asset base (or similar) and a stipulated maximum return on the base; illustrated below, nine of the businesses have resets in the next two and a half years:

Source: “CKI Investor Presentation” May 2025

The construction of JV’s between the CKH controlled entities and CKAH is as follows – percentages may not add to 100% due to third party interests – illustrating the complex nature of the downstream companies, and haphazard allocation of capital:

percent CKI PAH CKAH percent CKI PAH CKAH UK assets Australia assets UK Power Networks† 40% 40% 20% PowerCor 23.1% 27.9% - Northern Gas 47.1% 41.3% - United Energy 26.4% 13.2% - Wales & West Gas 39% 36% 22% Australian Gas Networks 45% 27. 5% - Northumbrian Water 39% - 27% MultiNet† 40% 40% 20% Phoenix Energy† 40% 40% 20% Dampier/Bunbury† 40% 40% 20% Seabank 25% 25% - Energy Developments† 40% 40% 20% UK Rail 65% 10% 20% Europe assets Canada assets Dutch Enviro 45.5% 27% 24% Canadian Power 50% 50% - ista 35% - 65% Park ‘n Fly 65% - 20% Husky 16.3% 48.7% - NZassets Reliance 25% - 75% Wellington Electric 50% 50% - Enviro NZ 100% - - Click to enlarge

† held via CK William UK Holdings

We expect to see no change in the near term of CKH’s exposure to utilities and infrastructure.

Other listed company investments

CKH’s HK$77billion listed company portfolio, which encompasses strategic shareholdings in ports and telecoms plus other business initiatives over many years is tabulated below; we have excluded Westports since it appears to be part of the HPH deal:

We accept there may be other undisclosed investments, notably managed funds, which we estimate to be worth HK$8,142million based on the 2024 annual report (note 20)

Conclusion

A ports sale would enable CKH to repay all debt and give time to work through the ThreeEurope assets. There is limited reason for CKH to replicate CKI by its holding and some of the “passive” investments look nothing more than collectables. We have shown it requires little to go right for a significant return from even a minor re-rating; even a 50% discount to stated NAV/our valuation would see the shares at HK$69 – a 44% return.

Citations 1 Unadjusted for self control loop 2 18% direct + (30% of 10%) held by Vivendi 3 9 January 2015: Appendix C of announcement to HK Stock Exchange – joint investor presentation Cheung Kong (Holdings) and Hutchison Whampoa 4 NTA (but including brand values & telecoms licences) per CKH share = HK$69.81; NAV/share HK$139.61 5 Including CKI, Power Assets Holdings, 36% owned by CKI and Hong Kong Electric, 33.4% owned by Power Assets Holdings 6 Including Westports Holdings in Malaysia which will transact with HPH if the ports deal advances 7 Was P47 aware the two Panama Canal ports are effectively 18% owned by the Government of Singapore aside from the horrific slight on Li Ka Shing? 8 4 March 2025 CKH Press Release "Announcement of "In Principle" Agreements regarding certain ports owned and operated by Hutchison Port Holdings" 9 PSA stands for Port of Singapore Authority 10 Bloomberg: "Temasek's PSA Shelves $4 Billion Hutchison Ports Stake Sale, Sources Say" 12 July 2023 11 "CK Hutchison mulls global telecom assets spin-off, eyes London listing, sources say" Reuters 29 March 2025 12 CKH announcement to HKSE "Telecommunications assets: Inside Information" 31 March 2025 13 "The Biggest Auction Ever: the Sale of the British 3G Telecom Licences" Paul Klemperer/Ken Binmore Sept 2001 14 "Hutchison Whampoa accepts offer for its 44.81% stake in Orange plc" 21 October 1999 15 "Hutchison Telecom to sell India business to Vodafone" 12 February 2007 16 "Hutchison Telecom to sell its stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd" 12 August 2009 17 "CK Hutchison agrees to sell interests in European tower assets and businesses to Cellnex for €10 billion" 12 Nov 2020 18 "Exploring the competitive headwinds facing Three in the UK mobile market" Opensignal 21 August 2024 19 "Anticipated JV between Vodafone Group PLC and CK Hutchison Holdings concerning Vodafone Limited and Hutchison 3G UK Limited" CMA Final Report 5 December 2024 20 "Completion of Vodafone and Three merger in the UK" Vodafone release 4 June 2025 21 "Hutchison acquires 51% of Andala to bid for 3G licence in Italy" Whampoa press release 14 August 2000 22 David Bartolini "The Italian Auction for Radio Spectrum Licences" Università Politecnica delle Marche Research paper 231 23 Hutchison press release "CK Hutchison and VimpelCom to form joint venture of their telecoms businesses in Italy" 6 August 2015 24 Vodafone announcement 15 March 2024 "Reshaped European footprint, €8bn sale of Vodafone Italy & €4bn capital return" 25 Source: tikr.com 26 ibid 27 ibid 28 Note 24 CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited 2024 Annual Report 29 CK Hutchison 2024 Annual Report p144 30 This disadvantages the valuation since debt will be consolidated into CKH and increase the value of the minority interest 31 Power to Kowloon, New Territories and other islands in HK is supplied by CLP Group (China Light & Power) (0002.HK) controlled by the Kadoorie family who also control our portfolio holding Hong Kong and Shanghai Hotels (0045.HK) All Rights Reserved. You may not reproduce parts of this work without permission, which can be sought by email, but you are free to distribute the work on CK Hutchison in its entirety with full attribution. This communication has been prepared by Andrew Brown and East 72 Management Pty Limited (E72M) (ACN 663980541); E72M is Corporate Authorised Representative 001300340 of Westferry Operations Pty Limited (AFSL 302802) of which Andrew Brown is a Responsible Manager. While E72M believes the information contained in this communication is based on reliable information, no warranty is given as to its accuracy and persons relying on this information do so at their own risk. E72M and its related companies, their officers, employees, representatives and agents expressly advise that they shall not be liable in any way whatsoever for loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the contents of an/or any omissions from this report except where a liability is made non-excludable by legislation. Any projections contained in this communication are estimates only. Such projections are subject to market influences and contingent upon matters outside the control of E72M and therefore may not be realised in the future. This update is for general information purposes; it does not purport to provide recommendations or advice or opinions in relation to specific investments or securities. It has been prepared without taking account of any person’s objectives, financial situation or needs and because of that, any person should take relevant advice before acting on the commentary. The update is being supplied for information purposes only and not for any other purpose. The update and information contained in it do not constitute a prospectus and do not form part of any offer of, or invitation to apply for securities in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this update is current as at 30 June 2025 or such other dates which are stipulated herein. All statements are based on E72’s best information as at 30 June 2025. This presentation may include officers and reflect their current views with respect to future events. These views are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may or may not eventuate. E72M makes no representation nor gives any assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate as future circumstances or events may differ from those which have been anticipated by the Company. Click to enlarge

