Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) share price has fallen 22.5% over the past six months, reflecting Wall Street concerns about the prospects of its Eylea franchise in the short term due to increased competition from its
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: My Highest Conviction Pharma Pick For 2025
Summary
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s stock continues to remain in the accumulation phase even after the setbacks associated primarily with itepekimab and Eylea.
- At the same time, Dupixent will remain Regeneron's key "cash cow" and its savior, the profit from sales of which will rise sharply in 2027.
- From its oncology franchise, I highlight Lynozyfic, which received its first FDA approval on July 2, and Libtayo, whose sales reached $285 million in Q1 2025.
- In an effort to ease pressure from short sellers on Regeneron, it repurchased $1.05 billion of its shares in the first quarter, up 64.7% year over year.
- In this article, I provide more reasons explaining why I am upgrading REGN stock's rating from 'buy' to 'strong buy' and why I am also an investor in it.
