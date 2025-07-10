First Solar: IRA Tax Credit 'Intact', Stock Remains My Top Solar Pick

Johnny Zhang, CFA
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • The July 7th Trump Executive Order on eliminating IRS tax credits does not include First Solar's Section 45X for now.
  • The extended reciprocal tariff deadline into early August renews tariff risks, and I expect potential trade deals could still maintain a higher tariff rate, pressuring margins.
  • 2Q FY2025 earnings could face added pressure on gross margin and EPS after Trump raised steel and aluminum tariffs to as much as 50% on June 4th.
  • Despite significant downward earnings revisions, the stock's valuation remains cheap, with 10.8x of non-GAAP P/E fwd.
  • The company's healthy balance sheet and strong FCF demonstrate its resilience, helping the stock navigate ongoing policy headwinds.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

The Stock Still Looks Cheap

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) recently experienced a whipsaw driven by shifting policy decisions on IRA tax credits. The stock initially rallied more than 50% from the April lows and then dropped 25% and subsequently

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA
2.02K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News