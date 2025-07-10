Moat Stocks Advance In Summer Rally

  • In June, U.S. equity markets sustained their May momentum, delivering an impressive summer rally as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite soared to record highs, climbing 5.1% and 6.6%, respectively, during the month.
  • The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index participated in the June rally along with the broader equity market, posting a gain of 4.7% for the month.
  • Smaller U.S. stocks also advanced during the month, but to a lesser extent relative to large-caps, as the cohort remains laggards on the year, pressured by the persistent elevated interest rate backdrop.

Moat stocks rose in June, driven by strong tech stock performance, easing trade tensions, and solid earnings.

