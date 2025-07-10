Investing In Europe: IEV Or EZU?

Jul. 10, 2025 9:52 AM ETiShares Europe ETF (IEV), EZU, , , 1 Comment
The Global Investor
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • European equities are rebounding in 2025, outperforming US stocks, driven by a stronger euro, increased defense spending, and pro-growth German policies.
  • IEV and EZU are both strong ETF options for European exposure but differ in country allocations—EZU excludes the UK and Switzerland, focusing on the Eurozone.
  • EZU offers higher weighting to Germany, more diversification, and a lower expense ratio compared to IEV, which has significant UK exposure and higher fees.
  • I prefer EZU for its focus on Eurozone growth engines and lower UK risk, making it the better choice for broad European equity exposure.

European Union flag

Jacques LOIC

For investors looking to increase their exposure to European equities, following recent strong performance in that asset class, two ETFs, the iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) and the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU), are a

This article was written by

The Global Investor
1.88K Followers
Global investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EZU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IEV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IEV
--
EZU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News