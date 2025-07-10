Investing In Europe: IEV Or EZU?
Summary
- European equities are rebounding in 2025, outperforming US stocks, driven by a stronger euro, increased defense spending, and pro-growth German policies.
- IEV and EZU are both strong ETF options for European exposure but differ in country allocations—EZU excludes the UK and Switzerland, focusing on the Eurozone.
- EZU offers higher weighting to Germany, more diversification, and a lower expense ratio compared to IEV, which has significant UK exposure and higher fees.
- I prefer EZU for its focus on Eurozone growth engines and lower UK risk, making it the better choice for broad European equity exposure.
