Momentum Is Still 2025's Top Performer For Equity Risk Factors
Summary
- In a dizzying year of economic news, the performance leadership for the momentum factor stands out as a hardy perennial year to date.
- This equity risk factor continues to outperform the rest of the field, as well as the broad US stock market, based on a set of ETFs for year-to-date trading through July 9's close.
- During the April tariff tantrum, MTUM took a heavy blow in line with the market overall.
