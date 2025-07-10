Momentum Is Still 2025's Top Performer For Equity Risk Factors

Jul. 10, 2025 9:05 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , ,
James Picerno
6.76K Followers

Summary

  • In a dizzying year of economic news, the performance leadership for the momentum factor stands out as a hardy perennial year to date.
  • This equity risk factor continues to outperform the rest of the field, as well as the broad US stock market, based on a set of ETFs for year-to-date trading through July 9's close.
  • During the April tariff tantrum, MTUM took a heavy blow in line with the market overall.

Risk Factor

matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

In a dizzying year of economic news, along with numerous twists and turns in financial markets, the performance leadership for the momentum factor stands out as a hardy perennial year to date. This equity risk factor continues to

This article was written by

James Picerno
6.76K Followers
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTUM--
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF
SPHB--
Invesco S&P 500® High Beta ETF
IVW--
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
USMV--
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News