Tesla: The Worst Is Yet To Come (Earnings Preview)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s core auto business is deteriorating, with declining deliveries, fierce competition, and an aging product lineup forcing margin-crushing price wars.
  • TSLA stock's valuation is dangerously propped up by hype for zero-revenue ventures like robotaxis and Optimus, which are years away from meaningful commercialization.
  • Tesla's FSD technology lags competitors like Waymo, which already operates at Level 4, while Tesla's camera-only approach faces significant regulatory and safety hurdles.
  • Elon Musk's diluted focus and controversial management style are no longer effective for a company facing multiple crises, eroding the "Musk premium" on the stock.
  • With Q2 earnings likely to disappoint and valuation stretched, I maintain my sell rating, as the worst for TSLA may still be ahead.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

Intro & Thesis

I've been covering Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) here on Seeking Alpha since October 2021, first calling the stock a buy, but then changing my stance to neutral and switching to a sell rating in April 2023, keeping it there

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
13.05K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News