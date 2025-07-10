AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is up nearly 50 percent over the past year. With momentum building, the question on investors' minds is whether this rally is just the beginning or if it’s about to flatline, as investor skepticism is understandable.
AT&T: Still Cheap, But The Real Test Is Coming
Summary
- AT&T Inc. debt reduction is on track, with net debt-to-EBITDA falling to 2.63x; management's deleveraging and cash flow improvements boost confidence.
- Key T stock risks are interest rate sensitivity and legacy business declines, but achievable 2025 targets and segment strength support further upside potential.
- Valuation remains attractive at 12.5x forward earnings, with a 4% yield and sustainable 50% payout ratio, making AT&T appealing for income investors.
- T stock's up 50%, pays 4%, and trades like it’s 2022.
