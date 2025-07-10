As I've discussed in numerous articles, I expect the primary beneficiaries of AI proliferation are not the development companies themselves, but rather those that utilize new AI-driven software. Although that may not yet be the case in all industries, it is
Booking Holdings: Wide-Moat Compounder Aided By AI, But Macro Headwinds Are Growing
Summary
- Booking Holdings benefits from AI-driven efficiencies and European market dominance, but its current valuation is stretched, pricing in high, sustained EPS growth.
- The recent surge in travel spending is cyclical, driven by post-pandemic pent-up demand and high interest rates that are shifting consumer spending from goods to experiences.
- I expect cyclical headwinds to slow Booking’s growth, with macroeconomic pressures and declining travel intent not yet reflected in its elevated valuation.
- Long-term secular trends and technological edge remain strong, but I remain neutral, preferring to wait for a more attractive entry point amid potential economic risks.
- An economic slowdown may benefit Booking in the long term, allowing it to take advantage of better acquisition opportunities while building its edge over Expedia.
